Father’s Day 2022: 8 Products you can gift the coolest dad in town

Father’s day 2022 is right around the corner and I think all the father’s out there deserve something special. The pandemic had been bad on all of us but it has been especially difficult on the dads. With a lot of workplaces shutting, and finances coming to a stand still, a lot of fathers had still managed to keep a happy face on for their family and have kept it all going. So, this fathers day let’s give the dads all that they deserve and more and show them that they are loved and appreciated. However, shopping for your dad can be very difficult since they really don’t want anything most of the time. To make things easier for you, we have curated a list of products that they will definitely love and use all the time!

8 Products for the coolest dad in town:

Scroll down and take a look at the best gifts for your cool dad that he will actually love and use.

Now your dad can keep his beer cold for a longer time with this chilled beer pint. The insulated plastic walls of this beer glass are filled with proprietary cooling gel. This works as a beer chiller when frozen. Freeze for two hours to chill the tumbler gel and keep your drinks at an ideal temperature. The BPA-free plastic construction creates a sturdy beer glass that is great for all uses. An insulated silicone band on the base makes for comfortable handling, perfect for the outdoors! The plastic construction with no-sweat silicone grips make this the best outdoor beer glass.

Price: $26.99

Make sure that your dad’s phone is never on low battery mode by gifting him this wireless charger. He simply has to put his phone and other gadgets on it, and they will be fully charged within a few hours. Now he can never blame flimsy charging wires for his constant low battery again.

Price: $22.09

Yet another amazing present to make sure that your dad’s phone never runs out of battery. This wireless power bank supports PD 18W input and output. With PD input, this power bank can be fully charged within 2.5 hours. The PD output provides 4 times faster charging speed for your devices than conventional chargers. The intelligent temperature control chip controls temperature precisely to keep battery temperature low for your better use.

Price: $35

Now your dad can protect his glasses from scratches by placing one of these upright leather cases in all the important spots around the house — his nightstand, by the TV and on his desk. These eyeglass holders are designed with the upright construction that will help him to easily store his eyeglasses in a fixed place and protect them from scratches, dirt and residue. These eyeglass stand cases are made of premium PU leather, which is featured by a soft plush lining and a non-slip base to prevent your glasses from bending or breaking.

Price: $15.99

With 100 cards featuring conversation starters, games and activity ideas, this is a great way for any son or daughter to bond with dad. It is a great way to break the ice with your dad. A great gift for all pops, this card game for dads contains different bonding ideas for fathers and their children. Work demands and life responsibilities may keep you or your dad from having meaningful conversations at home. With this simply fun game for dads, you can do simple activities with your family to start a conversation and create long-lasting memories.

Price: $49.99

If your dad is someone who constantly loses his keys or phone, or keeps them somewhere and forgets about it, then this bluetooth tracker will help him find them. He simply needs to tie his keys to this tile and he can use the Tile app to ring his tile when it’s within Bluetooth range, or he can ask his smart home device to find it for him. He can double press the button on his tile to make his phone ring, even when it’s on silent.

Price: $23.99

If your dad loves music and enjoys singing along, he can have his own little concert in the bathroom with this bluetooth speaker. It is compact with a little extra depth, allowing for more robust sound quality than others. With HD audio performance and 5-watts of powerful sound, this shower speaker gives bigger bass without distortion, even at maximum volume. One can enjoy up to 10 hours of use between charges and fully recharge in just 3 hours! It comes with an in-built suction cup that can attach to any smooth surface. It’s a waterproof speaker that sticks to shower walls, windows, and more.

Price: $32.90

If your dad simply cannot kickstart his mornings without a cup of coffee then this will be the perfect present for him. This coffee maker has an airtight lid and non-slip silicone handle. It produces 4 servings of smooth cold brew with any type of coffee grounds and is less acidic than traditional coffee brewing. The fine-mesh coffee filter in this cold brew coffee maker will keep grounds out of his freshly brewed pot - differing from other coffee machines. Tritan plastic withstands hot temperatures if he wants a hot cup of coffee.

Price: $25.32

This Father’s day make sure your dad knows just how much he is loved and appreciated by gifting him the perfect present. Dads are usually known to conceal their feelings and often need to be reminded that they are loved and valued. If your dad is a cool guy, then the products mentioned above will definitely bring a smile to his face and he will also be able to make use of them.

