Father’s Day 2022: Expert offers insight into your dad based on his zodiac sign be it Aries, Leo or Pisces

A father is a guiding light for their children and is a great friend to their children. He understands the difficulties of his child's every step toward growth and further supports them in climbing the ladder of success. As per the principles of Vedic Astrology & Zero Numerology, father is ruled by planet sun and like sun, father supports and nurtures the child to blossom to into better human in life. Furthermore, the sun is also believed to be one of ‘Adityas’ as per Rigveda and other classics. Being one Adityas, it is one who is in purest form and assures the world to be in right path.

Father, represented by Sun, also performs the same role in children’s life. This Father’s Day, Sidhharrth S Kumaar, a celebrated Astro numerologist helps us explore each zodiac sign's personality traits and how they relate to the type of fathers based on the principles of “zero numerology.”

Aries

The Aries sign, in general, are very serious people, and Fathers belonging to the sign are no exception. They are fully committed, a family man who encourages kids to follow their passion and focus on an artistic flair. However, there are specific issues about Aries' father. Patience is not their virtue and strong suit either. Further, while dealing with kids, Aries's dad should work on improving their impatience. But overall, they are very committed dads with a compassionate attitude towards their children. Further, by being more patient, they can be perfect fathers.

Taurus

Taurus Fathers are incredibly patient with their children. Further, they are well-balanced and make them excel in parenting. Because they are very grounded and sometimes stubborn. But, in simple words, their trait makes them very loyal and passionate toward their family. Moreover, Taurus's dads are the most reliable of all the other signs.

Gemini

Geminis are known to be two-faced people. Further, as Gemini's father, they are faced. At one moment, if they are calm and compassionate, at the other moment, they are busy with a project that can take them away for hours together. Suppose the Gemini fathers harness both their energies. In that case, they can be one step ahead compared to fathers of other zodiac signs.

Cancer

A Cancerian father can be occasionally pushy. But their other side is highly nurturing. They are highly emotional fathers who cry when their kids cry, as it affects them deeply. However, they are not the world's most equipped people with the cry it out method, but they will make every effort to be loving and caring fathers to their children.

Leo

Leo's fathers are no exception to stubbornness. Further, they are more hotheaded fathers compared to other zodiac signs. But what makes them unique is their willingness to be extremely playful with their kids. Children can enjoy playing with Leo dads for as long as they want to, and their father will play along with them. Moreover, Leo's dads love to be in a child-like state and enjoy the maximum with their children. Leo's stubbornness makes them flexible and encourages them to discipline their kids.

Virgo

Virgo fathers are determined, opinionated, and strong-willed fathers. Even though they don't necessarily accommodate their children's wills, they are highly attached to their kids. They wish to have only the best for themselves. Further, this can lead them to experience some critical moments and tears flowing. But one thing they have to remember is that kids need to go at their speed rather than push them. Further, as and how they grow up, they will become orderly in life.

Libra

Libras are great fathers to their kids. Especially to more than one kid. Moreover, they prefer to keep everything fair and just in their life. They are the opposite of being egoistic and what people think them to be. Further, it is their fair-mindedness that keeps their house moving on. However, they need to be cautious, as being more fair-minded can lead to indecision.

Scorpio

Scorpio men are highly intense. This means Scorpio's dads are very serious, stern, and unwilling to play with their kids. However, their curious nature will be a grace to their kids. Because as a curious person, a scorpion dad is willing to learn everything about their children. However, they can be very secretive parents who wish to stay away from a safe space.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius's fathers are fun-loving and adventurous. Further, they are exceptionally travel-loving people who don't wish to be tied down. They are constantly moving people who love adventurous trips with family. Although they are the best dads you can have, they can be agitated and restless when stuck at home.

Capricorn

The Capricorn dads are the first to plan and sign their kids for activities and enjoy teaching them about every aspect of being a good father. Further, Capricorn fathers believe in trustworthiness and will try their best to teach their kids about the same. Even though Capricorn's dads are sincere and loving, there is a tendency for them to spoil their kids.

Aquarius

Aquarius fathers are known for following their own rules in life, which can be problematic in the lives of routine-driven children. Even though Aquarius fathers encourage their kids to explore the creative world and arts, they tend not to stick with a proper schedule.

Pisces

A Pisces father is artistic, emotional, compassionate, and generous. But the one thing that makes them different from other signs is the inability to focus on a single thing at a time. Further, they can be very sullen. However, children are children who don't mind their parents' mood swings. So, it is ideal for a Piscean father to always be there for them.

The Road Ahead!

This father’s day seek blessings of your father and fill your life with color of joyness and prosperity.

