THIS Father’s Day make your dad feel special with these thoughtful gift items suggested by experts

Father’s Day 2021 is knocking at the door and it’s time to pick the right gift for your dad to make him feel loved. So, here are some of the best gift ideas shared by experts to help you choose the right token of love for the superhero of your life.

Father’s Day is finally around the corner. It’s the special day for all dads out there to show them love, respect and of course gratitude. And when it comes to showing thankfulness for whatever they do for us, giving a thoughtful gift is the nicest and warmest thing that you can do to make your dad feel special. But are you getting confused about what to give your dad for this year’s Father’s Day? Don’t worry, because some of our experts will help you in choosing the right gift option to make the day more special and thoughtful.

Painting

Painting is always one of the most thoughtful gifts to make a person feel loved. So, this Father’s Day, you can give him a gorgeous painting to hang on the walls of his room so that it can make him remind of you. It should be something soothing yet warm to provide a cosy vibe to the space, or else, you can also give him the painting of his own depiction. In this regard, disciplinary artist, Aarrti Zaveri said- “Father’s Day celebrate the bond of unspoken thanks and respect that kids share with their father. This year Father's Day is a little different from usual so the gift for your super dad should also be different. This year pray for your dad's good health and gift him a painting. Paintings depict hope and positivity and also helps in reducing stress. Since the past few months were so hectic, so gifting a painting would be a perfect option.”

Haircare Sets

Shower your dad with all your love and gift him something that can help him pamper himself. Any stuff related to haircare or skincare would mean showing extra care to your father. So, Dr Himanshu Gandhi Co- Founder of Mother Sparsh thinks- “It is believed that healthy hair speaks volumes about the overall health of a man. So, maybe one can gift a complete hair care kit, which can treat various hair and scalp related issues like dandruff, hair fall, dry hair etc. But do ensure that whatever you choose is void of harmful chemicals and toxins. In this regard, going organic is the best option.”

Fitness Gadgets

During this pandemic, we have realised that how taking care of our health should be the prime concern always. So, you can gift your father any kind of fitness gadgets that can help track his health issues in no time. Arnav Kishore, Co-Founder of Fire-Boltt said- “Every father is special in his own way. So, while choosing a gift for your pillar of strength, you must choose something that helps him keep a better tab on his own health. For example, a smartwatch that can track blood oxygen level, heart rate, blood pressure and has features like meditative breathing would be the ideal gift for your dad this Father's Day.”

Electronic Devices

If your dad is a tech savvy, then you can think about gifting any electronic devices that can help get some leisure time in peace. Like, Mr. Achin Gupta, Country Head-India at ZOOOK said- “Whenever we need a support system in our life, the go to person is our dad. Therefore, it is our duty to not just honour his sacrifices, but gift him something that suits their interests and likings. If your dad is a music lover, gift him a wireless earbud. Even if he is not into music, use this occasion to get him acquainted with the device or any other ones.”

Garments

If your father is extremely conscious about his garments and passionate about it, then make him feel special this day by gifting him clothes from his favourite brand. Kavita and Amit from Riddhi Creation think- “Our dad is our hidden superhero's who don't wear shining armour but fulfil our desire and take care of our needs for his entire life. So, this Father’s Day gift him a pair of shirts, ties, scarves, bows, and more. You can also get them customised as per your needs.”

Workout Equipment

Like any other person, your father must be very conscious about his health right now due to the current situation. So, boost that consciousness to motivate him for workout daily by gifting some cool exercising equipment. Fitness Coach and Sports Nutritionist, Hasti Singh suggests that- “What would be better to give your dad a pair of running shoes, yoga mat, and skipping rope. Also, for fathers who love to stay fit, no matter what, protein shakes are a good option. This will help them in boosting immunity and protect them from diseases.”

Herbal Teas and Vegan Foods

When it comes to gifting something associated with fitness then you also need to take care the diet of the concerned person as well. And if your father is a vegan then you need to search more to get a suitable option. Dr. Minal Kabra, Co-Founder, Kivu said in this regard- “With increasing awareness of health and wellness, the gifting trends have been shifting towards healthy alternatives. Gifting options like Vegan cookies, Fitness accessories, Herbal teas etc. can be the perfect token of love for your fitness enthusiast dad.”

Essential Oils

Due to the old age, often our parents suffer from pain in different parts of the body. So, you can give him relief from that suffering. Loveena Sirohi, Co-founder and Director, India Hemp Organics said-“We’ve all heard our dads groan when sitting down or standing up due to their back and knee pain. Well, it’s time to pamper your old man by gifting him deep relaxation with a set of handpicked essential oils and Medical Cannabis oils. They can use the oils for massage to reduce the pain.”

Health Supplements

During this COVID 19 crisis, boosting our immune system and metabolism is the prime need of the hour. So, gift him a set of different health supplements to enhance his resistance power. Mr. Pallav Bihani, Founder of Boldfit said- “With good health comes a lot of goodness, including a good mood and mental peace, which is essential to get through the long working hours. This Father's Day, gift your father a token of good health and a better lifestyle by gifting him a set of multivitamins like Vitamin C, Calcium, Omega 3 and make him add these to his daily diet.”

Sets of Luxurious Perfumes

Perfumes are the most elegant gift choice that one can give to make someone feel pampered. And if your dad is a connoisseur of fragrances then it would be the perfect option. A spokesperson from ITC said- “Surprising your dad with a perfume involves a lot of thought about his personality type and what would be the perfect fragrance to suit him. It also makes you fondly nostalgic as fragrances have that ability to bring memories alive. As perfumes are worn on a daily basis, it also enables recounting the special bond of the warm relationship. So, gift your favourite man a special perfume on Father’s Day.”

Spiritual Items

These gifts are the perfect choice if your dad is a spiritual person. Because Ms Kaveri Sachdev, CEO, My Pooja Box thinks- “If your father is a spiritual man, you have some great options of gift this Father’s Day. You can gift him an auspicious idol of Lord Ganesha, an akhand joti diya, or decor accents for the pooja room. These would be some perfect gift ideas to warm his heart and make him feel loved and celebrated.”

Hot Beverages

If your dad likes to start his day with a hot cup of coffee, then gift him a set of packets of some rich coffee. Mr. Rahul Aggarwal, CEO & Founder – Coffeeza said- “We are always busy with work or on our phones and hardly spend quality time with our parents. This Father’s Day, let’s take a little time off by going device-free and keep our phones away. Spend that quality time with your dad over a nice cup of cappuccino, and relive cherished memories in a hearty conversation with him."

Also Read: Are you a control freak millennial dad? THIS Father’s Day learn to be more friendly with your kids

Share your comment ×