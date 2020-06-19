Father's Day 2020: 6 last minute ideas to celebrate the day in style

Father’s Day will be celebrated on June 21 this year. Here are some last-minute gift ideas in case you didn’t get a chance to buy a gift for the leading man of your life.

Father’s Day is celebrated every year on the third Sunday of June to celebrate the most incredible man in our lives. This year, the day will be celebrated on June 21. This is a day to honour the many roles a father plays in a child’s life. From giving you the best education to spoiling you, fathers are the sweetest. With Father’s Day around the corner, are you still wondering what to get the leading man in your life?

While it might be too late to order something online to arrive by this weekend, there are some last-minute gift ideas you can prepare yourself. From handmade food to your father’s favourite wine delivery, there are plenty of options to choose from. From the many options available, we bring you six gift ideas to make your father feel special.

Here are 6 last-minute gift ideas for your father.

1. From sodas and lassi to his favourite wine, load up the refrigerator with your father’s favourite drink. He also deserves a little spoiling, doesn’t he?

2. Is your old man an avid reader? If so, get him a kindle subscription to read as many e-books and magazines he wants to.

3. One of the best things to gift somebody is a gift card. If you’re not sure what to get your dad, get them a gift card so that they can buy what they actually want to.

4. Does he love sweets? Treat him to some homemade goodies sprinkled with lots of love and appreciation. He will be touched with all the efforts you have put in to make him feel special.

5. You can make a handmade gift like a collage with all the photo memories of the family having a good time. Handmade gifts are always more special than anything else.

6. Nothing is better than writing your father a heartfelt letter or sending him a video message that coveys how much you appreciate and love him. It is a great way to express your emotions which you wouldn’t otherwise.

