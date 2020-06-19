Father's Day 2020: Date, significance, history and other lesser known facts

Father’s Day 2020: The third Sunday of June is celebrated as Father’s Day. This year the day falls on June 21. Read on to know more.

Father's Day is just around the corner. This year the day will be celebrated on June 21. For the unversed, the third Sunday of June is celebrated as Father's Day every year around the world. The day was first proposed in the year 1909. The day honors fatherhood and paternal bonds. On this day, kids acknowledge and appreciate their fathers and father figures and their contribution of fathers in families and society at large.

While several countries celebrate the day on the third Sunday of June every year, in many European countries such as Portugal, Spain, Croatia, Italy, Father's Day is observed on March 19 (Saint Joseph's Day). Many countries observe the day in the months of March, May, and June. On this day, kids buy presents and create cards, engage in activities to make the day special.

History of Father's Day

The day was founded in the USA, at the Spokane, Washington YMCA in the year 1910 by Sonora Smart Dodd. After a year of petitioning, Dodd's home state of Washington celebrated its first official Father's Day on June 19, 1910. Later, the celebration of the day was finally declared a national holiday in 1972 when President of the USA Richard Nixon signed it into law. Sonora apparently heard about Anna Jarvis, who had started Mother’s Day in honour of her mother.

Sonora told the pastor of her church that there should be a day to celebrate fathers too. Sonora’s father was Civil War veteran William Jackson Smart. He was a single parent from Arkansas and raised six kids. Sonora wanted the day to be observed on June 5, which was her father’s birthday but it was pushed and deferred to the third Sunday of June.

Lesser-known facts of Father's Day

1. As per Hallmark, Father's Day is the fourth-largest card-sending occasion. 72 million cars are exchanged on the day.

2. This year around 75% of people intend to celebrate Father's Day.

3. Father’s Day was originally met with laughter, unlike mother's day.

4. Did you know the rose is the official flower for the day? A red rose signifies a living father, while a white one represents a deceased father.

5. The most popular Father’s Day gift is a tie.

ALSO READ | Happy Father's Day 2020: Prepare THESE easy & yummy dishes for your daddy dearest

Share your comment ×