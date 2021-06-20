Father's Day 2021: Simple tips to nurture your paternal bond shared by life coach, Samira Gupta

June 20, 2021, is marked by Father’s day and we are here to talk about the importance of a paternal bond between a father and a child. Here are 5 tips to strengthen the fatherly bond shared by life and relationship coach, Samira Gupta.

Father’s day is celebrated around the world on the third Sunday in June. This year the day falls on June 20. Father’s day is celebrated worldwide to appreciate the role of fathers and the values that fatherhood entails. In most families, children are usually scared of their fathers yet embraced by unexpressed unconditional love. The bond between a father and a child can be strengthened if both express their feelings, emotions and love for each other.

Fathers can come across as less approachable as compared to mothers. Fathers usually play a protective role as a parent of setting an example for their children. On this father’s day, Samira Gupta who is a renowned life and relationship coach shares how a father’s image can be transformed at home with the magic of 5 C’s to create a fulfilling father-child relationship.

Communication is key

Express yourself. Usually, fathers are socially conditioned to have tremendous self-control over their emotions. As a father, you must express your affection as it will foster a sense of security in children, knowing that they are loved. It will further make them feel comfortable sharing their innermost thoughts and feelings with you and fostering a safe space for communication.

Connect by being involved

Spending time with your family is a great way to make them feel treasured. While it is understandable that your interests might differ from those of your daughter or son, strive to find common interests, be it watching movies, playing basketball or a picnic outside to connect and make memories. Watching your child bubbling with excitement is rewarding.

Be credible

If you promise your child a game of cricket this weekend, make sure that you stick to it. Taking time out of your busy schedule might seem challenging at first, but you can practise by making small commitments. Children can see through false promises and will lose trust and respect if it happens frequently. Therefore, establish your credibility by making only those promises which you can keep. This will add value to your words.

Practise compassion

Oftentimes, fathers adhere to an image of being the disciplinarian, the parent whose duty is to admonish their children when they get in trouble. This leads to a communication gap and hampers the space for a healthy dialogue. Thus, it is important to listen to your child's point of view before imposing your decisions on them. This will help you to reach an agreeable conclusion and help to sail smoothly through difficult issues together.

Establish consistency

No matter how old your children get, they will always come back to you for love and warmth. You must ensure consistency to nurture a strong bond with your children based upon the rock solid foundation of understanding, respect and love.

Also Read: Father’s Day 2021: 10 beautiful quotes to share with your father on this day

Share your comment ×