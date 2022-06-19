Father's Day 2022: Ways for sons to reduce conflict and improve their relationship with their dads

As a rule, most children have a very close relationship with their fathers. This is especially true when the child is the toddler, infant and up until they are preteens. But things start to change when boys hit puberty, for their relationship with their father's becomes far more complex. If you have been experiencing frequent conflicts in you home, take a look at a few ways that sons can reduce friction and improve their relationship with their dads while staying in the same home.

Acknowledge and appreciate the generation gap

Probably every child can narrate a whole host of stories where their father was telling them how difficult he had it growing up. And how elitist the child’s attitude is because they have everything, they need on a silver platter. While such comments can be irksome to for teenagers to hear, the children must acknowledge that there’s an obvious generation gap that they have with their parents. Hence, there is bound to be a difference in the way things were done. The best you can do is appreciate this age gap and benefit from the experiences and lessons they have to share.

Use words of affirmation to tell them how much you care

Most sons have a sort of awkward relationship with their dads where they goof around in merriment but would never speak of their feelings. Nevertheless no one tires of hearing about how they are loved, and dads are no different. So, use your words or pen a letter (if you’re shy) to convey how much you respect him, care about him and love him. It will help you reduce the conflict when you come to loggerheads every so often.

Do not engage in a power struggle

The truth is that at the time of adolescence there is often a power struggle in the house when the son covets his freedom, while the parent tries to hold on their little boy who has grown up all of a sudden. This may result in an argument when you seek permission to stay over at a friend’s place as a teenager or even head for a Goa trip before graduation. And teen sons may do everything they can to assure their dads that they’ve grown up and can be responsible for themselves as well as others.

However, the father may not relent and lay down the law which may hurt your feelings. Your best bet is to disengage from the spat and give your father the satisfaction of knowing that they can always safeguard and protect you.

