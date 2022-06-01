7 Unique Father's Day gifts for your dad who loves gadgets

While we all celebrate Mother’s Day with all its glory most often people tend to ignore Father’s Day thinking that men don't like surprises, gifts and a lovely gratitude note. But of course, it's not the case. Every human on earth deserves love and attention and the man at home who cares and nurtures you in his own possible ways is no different. Father’s Day is celebrated to honour all the dads whose love and support have made us who we are today. We have curated some exciting everyday use gadgets that you can gift him on Father’s Day.

Here are 7 unique Father's Day gifts:

Father’s Day is celebrated on June 19th. If you buy this product right now you can add on your personal handwritten note and deliver it to your dad on time. Scroll on to shop them now!

1. Apple iPad Pro

The best surprise for your workaholic dad can be an Apple iPad Pro that has been professionally inspected, tested and cleaned by Amazon-qualified vendors. It's a super cool lightweight version that he can carry around easily and get his work done on the move. Definitely a useful gift for your dad.

Price: Rs $ 594.99

Buy Now

2. Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch

Health and fitness consciousness is a must for every father. If you feel he is lagging behind, get him this smartwatch that uses your resting heart rate to gauge exercise effort and gives you a buzz when you step up the intensity so you can make the most of your workouts.

Price: Rs $ 109.95

Buy Now

3. Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine

This foot, ankle and leg massager uses a deep-kneading Shiatsu technique to improve blood flow, reduce inflammation, stimulate muscle recovery, and provide pain relief. It will be a wonderful gifting item for your dad or grandfather on Father’s Day as they can use it to relax and relieve their foot pain.

Price: Rs $ 315.99

Buy Now

4. Mobile Phone

Your gadget-loving dad for sure will love a phone upgrade. Samsung Galaxy A12 features the best quality display making your everyday content looks sharp, crisp and clear. It's got an apt camera features that will help your dad take snazzy pictures everywhere he goes.

Price: Rs $ 203.50

Buy Now

5. MP3 Player Bluetooth 5.0

If you think he loves to listen to music always and keeps humming even while he is at work or jogging or napping, this is exactly what you should gift him for Father’s Day. This MP3 is a Bluetooth transmitter, not a receiver, and cannot be paired with a mobile phone. It’ll enhance his music experience and let him create his own custom equalizer settings, or choose from several preset options: rock, funk, hip hop, jazz, and classical.

Price: Rs $ 38.99

Buy Now

6. Beats Studio Ear Buds

Beats earphones come with several sets of ears tips letting you choose the one that fits you perfectly. It's an ideal gift for those who are always on call, video gaming or listening to music. Beats Studio Buds can provide up to 8 hours of listening time with ANC turned off, or up to 5 hours of listening time with ANC turned on.

Price: Rs $ 149.95

Buy Now

7. Electric Trimmer

One of the most useful electric gadgets would be a trimmer for your dad. It features replaceable ceramic blades to trim hair without cutting, tugging, or irritating the skin. It's shock-proof and waterproof, all while housed in a cordless and rechargeable polycarbonate shell to increase comfort and manoeuvrability.

Price: Rs $ 74.00

Buy Now

Fathers often spend for their family without a second thought but when it comes to them, they care less. They don't want to waste a single penny. This Father’s Day convey your regards and love for him with wonderful and useful gadgets from Amazon that’ll make him happy.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended Articles:

Father’s Day 2022: 8 Products you can gift the coolest dad in town

14 Unique Father’s day gifts

7 Best Father's day presents for your dad who is a fitness freak