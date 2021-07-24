The Fault In Our Stars: Check out the main characters of this film as zodiac signs

Based on the novel of the same name by John Green, The Fault In Our Stars is a film that makes you cry your heart out, tickles your funny bone and of course, makes you fall in love with Hazel and Augustus. Directed by Josh Boone, this film is an iconic film that makes you believe in true love that is unconditional and knows no bounds.

You can’t help but feel sorry about the limitations of the two main characters while also feeling proud of their love for each other. Based on their qualities and quirks, we took the liberty to predict the zodiac signs of the main characters of this film.

Hazel Grace Lancaster

Hazel is a brave girl who isn’t afraid of anything, even if it is a deadly disease such as cancer. She is a fighter and her ‘never say die’ spirit is commendable. She also has a soft and sensitive side to her which is seen in her unconditional love for Augustus. The zodiac sign that she is most similar to is Virgo.

Augustus Waters

Augustus is fun-loving, adventurous and spontaneous. He knows he doesn’t have much time to live and enjoy his life, but he doesn’t let this affect his spirit. He is kind, warm, caring and deeply affectionate and knows how to have fun. The zodiac sign that he resembles the most is Gemini.

Isaac

Isaac is Augustus’ best friend. He loves Monica but she breaks up with him after he becomes blind due to eye cancer. He can be seen maintaining a sense of humour even in the toughest of times. The zodiac sign that he is most similar to is Cancer.

