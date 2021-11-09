Fictional classics every bookworm should swear by

Reading classic literature with a mug of hot coffee, sitting on your balcony swing is the ultimate flex, period. The importance of inculcating a habit of getting into this genre is the plethora of perspectives that can be exposed to us which in turn expand our horizons and critical thinking. They’re a window to a different time zone and historical period and soothe our fantasy cravings. So buckle up and add the following books to your cart if you haven’t already!

1. Pride and Prejudice

Through this tale about two warring hearts, Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth Bennet, Austen weaves a witty satire about life in eighteenth century England. And though it was published more than two centuries ago, Pride and Prejudice continues to enthral readers to this very day.

2. The Great Gatsby

It's the Roaring Twenties and New York City is the place to be. As more and more people lose themselves to the lure of money, ironically the only person who remains unaffected is Jay Gatsby, the enigmatic host of the most extravagant parties. In this definitive tale on American culture, Fitzgerald comes up with an epic story that can only be defined as 'a Great American novel'.

3. The Handmaid's Tale

Offred is a Handmaid in The Republic of Gilead, a religious totalitarian state in what was formerly known as the United States. As she recalls her pre-revolution life in flashbacks, Offred must navigate through the terrifying landscape of torture and persecution in the present day, and between two men upon which her future hangs.

4. Wuthering Heights

In this epic story of love, envy, betrayal and revenge, Heathcliff and Catherine come together in a romance that destroys them and those around them. Set in the lonely and bleak Yorkshire moors, this classic tale of thwarted passion begins when the new tenant of Thrushcross Grange, a Mr Lockwood, is forced to seek shelter for a night at Wuthering Heights. As the night passes, Lockwood learns of the tumultuous past of Wuthering Heights and of those connected with it.

5. Jane Eyre

Charlotte Bronte's impassioned novel is the love story of Jane Eyre, a plain yet spirited governess and her arrogant, brooding Mr. Rochester. Published in 1847, the book heralded a new kind of heroine--one whose virtuous integrity, keen intellect and tireless perseverance broke through class barriers to win equal stature with the man she loved.

6. Little Women

Christmas won't be the same this year for Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy, as their father is away fighting in the Civil War, and the family has fallen on hard times. But although they may be poor, life for the four March sisters is rich with colour, as they play games, learn from their mistakes, nurse each other through sickness and disappointments and get into all sorts of trouble. Read it now!

