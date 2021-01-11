Find out what kind of parents Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are going to be based on their zodiac sign

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma just had a baby girl and we can't keep calm. On their newborn's arrival, we are here to tell you about their parenting strengths based on their zodiac sign.

Cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma have been blessed us with a baby girl and we couldn't keep our excitement to ourselves. Born on 11 January, 2021, the baby girl and Anushka are perfectly healthy. Virat Kohli took to social media to share the good news with the world and the much awaited fans.

He wrote, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat."

To celebrate this day and share our excitement, let us find out how Virat and Anushka will be as parents as per their zodiac sign.

Anushka Sharma - Taurus

Taureans might have casual banters with their kids. However, they will teach their kids to be generous, kind and humble. They value honesty and loyalty the most and would expect their child to be honest at all times. Taureans will teach their kids the importance of truth and respect towards others, especially their elderly people. To them morals, values and ethics are important and it is imperative that their child nurtures these values.

Virat Kohli - Scorpio

Scorpios love to indulge in luxuries of life and have a comfortable life. They will pamper their child with these luxuries, but at the same time make sure they don't take the privileged life for granted. This will bring out the best values in their child while keeping a balance as it is something that is very important for a Scorpio. They will teach their kids to be productive and indulge in all activities that would groom them well into a mature being.

Also Read: Find out how compatible Virat and Anushka are based on their zodiac sign

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×