0
0
0
×
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
Save
  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

Find Out Which ‘FRIENDS’ Main Character Are You, According To Your Zodiac

Although Friends aired in 1994, there is something timeless and exceptional about the show. Find out which Friends character you are according to your zodiac sign.
Mumbai
0
0
0
Save
People,Friends,zodiacFind Out Which ‘FRIENDS’ Main Character Are You, According To Your Zodiac

There are no second thoughts about the fact that Friends is the most loved show of all times. Central Perk is not just a coffee shop, it's an emotion. The characters are not just some people, they are your friends too. 

You can just pick one of your favourite characters from the show. Joey, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Ross and Phoebe- these are not just names, they are sentiments for every fan. Are you wondering which character do you relate to the most according to your zodiac sign? Keep reading to find out.

Ross- Taurus
Taureans are extremely stubborn and ambitious. Remember when Ross stubbornly keeps on insisting that he did nothing wrong as he and Rachel were on a break? That’s how Taureans are, they like sticking to a plan.

Chandler- Gemini
Geminis are tremendously easy-going and chatty. Remember how Chandler always used humour to bounce off from processing his emotions? That’s how Geminis are, playful and friendly. Could he be more of a Gemini?

Joey- Leo
Leos are enthusiastic, charismatic and bighearted. Remember every time Joey used to say ‘How You Doin’ with that ear-to-ear grin? Only Leos can have such an alluring greeting. That’s how Leos are, full of life who command the spotlight and make sure that everyone around them is entertained.

Monica- Virgo
Virgos are stable, perfectionists and sharp. Remember how Monica was detail-oriented and immensely organised? She lived to make people around her happy and she loved stability in whatever she did.

Rachel- Libra
Libras love luxury, romance and are emotional. Remember her obsession for expensive and luxurious things? She was extremely emotional about her relationships and other tiny things in life.

Phoebe- Aquarius
Aquarians are eccentric and independent. Remember how Phoebe lived life on her own terms without any rulebook? Her quirky and on-the-spot personality makes her a perfect Aquarius.

Also Read: Roobaroo To Raabta: THIS is the Bollywood song related to your zodiac sign 

Credits :

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement