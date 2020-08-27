Find Out Which ‘FRIENDS’ Main Character Are You, According To Your Zodiac

Although Friends aired in 1994, there is something timeless and exceptional about the show. Find out which Friends character you are according to your zodiac sign.

There are no second thoughts about the fact that Friends is the most loved show of all times. Central Perk is not just a coffee shop, it's an emotion. The characters are not just some people, they are your friends too.

You can just pick one of your favourite characters from the show. Joey, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Ross and Phoebe- these are not just names, they are sentiments for every fan. Are you wondering which character do you relate to the most according to your zodiac sign? Keep reading to find out.

Ross- Taurus

Taureans are extremely stubborn and ambitious. Remember when Ross stubbornly keeps on insisting that he did nothing wrong as he and Rachel were on a break? That’s how Taureans are, they like sticking to a plan.

Chandler- Gemini

Geminis are tremendously easy-going and chatty. Remember how Chandler always used humour to bounce off from processing his emotions? That’s how Geminis are, playful and friendly. Could he be more of a Gemini?

Joey- Leo

Leos are enthusiastic, charismatic and bighearted. Remember every time Joey used to say ‘How You Doin’ with that ear-to-ear grin? Only Leos can have such an alluring greeting. That’s how Leos are, full of life who command the spotlight and make sure that everyone around them is entertained.

Monica- Virgo

Virgos are stable, perfectionists and sharp. Remember how Monica was detail-oriented and immensely organised? She lived to make people around her happy and she loved stability in whatever she did.

Rachel- Libra

Libras love luxury, romance and are emotional. Remember her obsession for expensive and luxurious things? She was extremely emotional about her relationships and other tiny things in life.

Phoebe- Aquarius

Aquarians are eccentric and independent. Remember how Phoebe lived life on her own terms without any rulebook? Her quirky and on-the-spot personality makes her a perfect Aquarius.

