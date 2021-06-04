Find out which Marvel character are you based on your zodiac sign

Calling all Marvel movie fans to join the bandwagon and have some fun with the superheroes! Here is your astrological take on your favourite MCU character as we reveal your Marvel character based on your zodiac sign, check it out.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an American media franchise that has millions of fans around the world. It is a franchise that comprises a universe centred on a series of superhero films produced by Marvel Studios. The films are based on the characters that appear in the famous comic books published by Marvel Comics. These characters are loved by millions of fans with posters hanging in the room to wallpapers on their mobile phones. It would be really fun to know which character do you resemble the most based on your zodiac sign.

Each character has a unique persona played fantastically by the talented actors in the MCU. These MCU characters or rather ‘superheroes’ have qualities that resemble any normal human. From Captain Marvel to Iron Man, here is your Marvel character based on your zodiac sign.

Aries - Captain Marvel

Confident, bold, fiery and passionate, Captain Marvel is a true reflection of Aries. She loves to take the lead and boss around others. She is hot tempered and loves to take on challenges and overcome them on her own.

Taurus - Black Panther

Reliable, sensible, strong headed and loyal, Black Panther is a true depiction of Taurus. They love sticking to their plans and are extremely practical in their approach just like Black Panther.

Gemini - Iron Man

If there’s any perfect reflection of a Gemini then it has to be Tony Stark aka Iron Man. Iron Man is witty, sassy and sarcastic. He is flirtatious and a genius by nature. He loves to be the talk of the town and can be a bit impulsive just like Gemini.

Cancer - Hulk

Hulk is a true resemblance of a Cancerian personality type. He has a tough exterior but he truly is a softie from inside. He is emotional when he is not angry and sensitive and caring.

Leo - Thor

Thor is always in the limelight and loves to be the center of attention. He has a great sense of humour with an amazing level of energy and enthusiasm. He has a charming personality and attractive looks that can woo people around him.

Virgo - Vision

Vision has a reserved personality with an analytical mind. He is thoughtful and polite and mostly calm. He is unmasked by his emotions and always thinks through his mind that his most powerful resource.

Libra - Ant Man

His mind works like an engineer and all he wants to do is bring justice and have pleasant surroundings everywhere. He has some difficulty expressing his real emotions but like a true Libra, he catches up with his feelings and learns to cope well.

Scorpio - Black Widow

Black Widow is resourceful just like a Scorpio would be to their friends in need. She is good at keeping secrets and can be a little violent and over the top at times in order to achieve her goals.

Sagittarius - Hawkeye

Hawkeye is optimistic and self driven. He is committed to his actions and passionate. He is spontaneous and a fun company for others.

Capricorn - Captain America

Captain America is a loyal and dedicated superhero who is committed to saving the planet. He is always thinking ahead and making future plans. He is organized, practical, goal oriented and ready to make sacrifices in order to achieve his goals.

Aquarius - Bucky Barnes

Bucky is charming and has exceptional qualities of justice and honour. He is self contained and independent. An assassin who works secretly without showing much of his super powers.

Pisces - Spider Man

Spidey is someone who would always look out for others. He has a deep sense of commitment, compassion and sympathy for others. He is caring, loyal and kind.

