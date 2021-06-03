Find out which Modern Family character are you based on your zodiac sign

This popular sitcom show has been a favourite for many for the longest time. Let us understand the characters better by giving them an astrological perspective and finding out which character do you relate to the most based on your zodiac sign.

Calling all Modern Family fans and astrology lovers! If you love this show then you must be aware of the versatile range of characters and the unique personality trait of each character in the show. Modern Family is a comedy sitcom show that revolves around three families living in Los Angeles. It showcases modern-day family trivial, sibling quarrels, fancy houses, quirky spouses, marital bliss, and the familial relationship between these three major families in hilarious situations.

The show has a wide range of cast and characters that are each unique and absolutely bizarre that will make you burst into fits of laughter! So, here we are to find out which character do you resemble the most based on your zodiac sign.

Aries - Claire

Claire like Aries can be uptight and bossy in certain situations, especially when dealing with members of her own family. She is a perfectionist and motivated to get the work done with undying determination.

Taurus - Phil

Phil is the romantic guy and the adoring husband who is always there for his family and especially, adores his wife, Claire. He is reliable, funny, charming and romantic. He always makes an effort to take out time for his family and look after them.

Gemini - Lily

Lily is hilarious in her natural element. She is entertaining, sarcastic and nasty with her comments and comebacks. She is unwavering, bold and loud. She has a sassy personality that is relatable for a Gemini.

Cancer - Cameron

Cam is an emotional and sensitive guy who is almost as dramatic as any theatre artist performing for a show. He is outgoing and bubbly but at the same time emotional and a complete wreck when it comes to dealing with situations of anxiety and stress.

Leo - Gloria

The queen of the show, Gloria has to be Leo. She is simply gorgeous, outgoing, confident and feisty just like the typical Leo. She has a go-getter attitude with a compassionate and prideful persona.

Virgo - Alex

The perfectionist and hard working Alex has to be the most relatable for a Virgo who possess the same qualities. Alex is super smart, witty and driven to make something of her own. She is ambitious and goal oriented with a dark sense of humour.

Libra - Mitchell

The balanced Mitch most resembles a Libra. He is extremely responsible, takes good care of his family and knows his boundaries and limitations. He is very cautious in public surroundings, smart, steady and someone really nice to be around.

Scorpio - Dylan

The passionate lover, Dylan is most accountable for when it comes to loyalty. He is not a very bright person but amazing as a lover. He is secretive, deep and emotional who cares a lot about Haley and her feelings towards him.

Sagittarius - Haley

Haley is an extremely fun loving, optimistic and charismatic character on the show. She is confident and loves socialising, partying and catching up with friends. At the same time, she is also a very caring sister and a savvy girl who knows how to dress up for an occasion.

Capricorn - Jay

The leader of the family who runs the show, Jay possesses all the qualities of a Capricorn. He is the flag bearer of the family who runs a business. He is work-oriented, practical and doesn’t mind the hustle. He also loves making his own rules and nobody can break them.

Aquarius - Luke

The mischievous and introverted Luke who is often seen around doing his own thing has a lot in common with the personality type of an Aquarius. He is not the brightest but he has a creative side.

Pisces - Manny

The hopeless romantic, always dreaming and intuitive Manny is a true Pisces. He is sensitive and empathetic just like the Pisces. He is also smart and intelligent and an amazing friend who you can count on.

