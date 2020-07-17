Fire, Earth, Air and Water Signs: Know which one is yours as per your zodiac sign

Ever wondered what zodiac element means? It can tell a lot about yourself and your attractions. Read on to know more.

There are four elements in astrology: earth, fire, air and water. Zodiac elements have a great influence on your zodiac sign. Each zodiac sign has an element, so three zodiac signs share one element. Together, they form a natural world. Knowing which element your sign belongs to might help you understand why you behave a certain way or who you might get along.

You might think that Scorpio and Pisces are complete opposites of each other, but since they are both air signs they might be able to have a better emotional understanding. However, while understanding these signs you must remember that your personality and choices aren’t limited to your sun sign. Several other factors influence the way we think, act and perceive things.

With that said, read on to know which element rules your zodiac sign.

Fire Signs

Just like fire, these signs re bright, warm and passionate. They are very creative, charming and confident who love their independence. When they set their mind to something, they can do anything. On the flip side, they can act impulsively and have a quick temper. Aries, Leo and Sagittarius are fire signs.

Earth Signs

As the name suggests, the signs with the earth as their element are very grounded. They are wise, sensible, stable and sensual. They know how to get work done as they are very professional and practical. However, they can be stubborn and inflexible. The signs that belong to this element include Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn.

Air Signs

Air signs are intelligent, rational, have terrific social skills and great communicators. They don’t let emotions cloud their judgement and they think logically. However, they can act cold sometimes. They don’t settle down quickly and might seem distant as well. The air signs include Gemini, Libra and Aquarius.

Water Signs

Water signs are very intuitive, loyal, compassionate and deep. These signs can also be extremely emotional, dreamy and mysterious. They love to help others, but they also get hurt easily and take things too personally. They can be moody and suspicious as well. The signs that have water as their element are Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces.

