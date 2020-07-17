  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

Fire, Earth, Air and Water Signs: Know which one is yours as per your zodiac sign

Ever wondered what zodiac element means? It can tell a lot about yourself and your attractions. Read on to know more.
1303 reads Mumbai
People,zodiac signs,astrology,zodiac elementFire, Earth, Air and Water Signs: Know which one is yours as per your zodiac sign
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

There are four elements in astrology: earth, fire, air and water. Zodiac elements have a great influence on your zodiac sign. Each zodiac sign has an element, so three zodiac signs share one element. Together, they form a natural world. Knowing which element your sign belongs to might help you understand why you behave a certain way or who you might get along. 

You might think that Scorpio and Pisces are complete opposites of each other, but since they are both air signs they might be able to have a better emotional understanding. However, while understanding these signs you must remember that your personality and choices aren’t limited to your sun sign. Several other factors influence the way we think, act and perceive things. 

With that said, read on to know which element rules your zodiac sign. 

Fire Signs 

Just like fire, these signs re bright, warm and passionate. They are very creative, charming and confident who love their independence. When they set their mind to something, they can do anything. On the flip side, they can act impulsively and have a quick temper. Aries, Leo and Sagittarius are fire signs.

Earth Signs 

As the name suggests, the signs with the earth as their element are very grounded. They are wise, sensible, stable and sensual. They know how to get work done as they are very professional and practical. However, they can be stubborn and inflexible. The signs that belong to this element include Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn. 

Air Signs 

Air signs are intelligent, rational, have terrific social skills and great communicators. They don’t let emotions cloud their judgement and they think logically. However, they can act cold sometimes. They don’t settle down quickly and might seem distant as well. The air signs include Gemini, Libra and Aquarius. 

Water Signs  

Water signs are very intuitive, loyal, compassionate and deep. These signs can also be extremely emotional, dreamy and mysterious. They love to help others, but they also get hurt easily and take things too personally. They can be moody and suspicious as well. The signs that have water as their element are Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces. 

Credits :elitedaily, allure, getty

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement