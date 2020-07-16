Fire signs are spenders and Earth signs are savers: How you handle money as per your zodiac sign?

Are you a big spender or a saver? Read on to know how good, bad or worst are you when it comes to money and savings as per your zodiac elements.

We all handle money differently. Some are big-time spenders, while some are savers and some are too kind and generous who like to give away money in charity and donations. There are even some who are not only great at earning money but also smart when it comes to investments and savings. We cannot ignore the fact that money is a very important driving factor in our lives and most of us want to be financially sound and stable. And to avoid amid a financial crisis, it is the savings in any form that will help us.

But did you know how we manage money can be gauged and understood as per your zodiac signs? Yes, astrology and your zodiac sign/element can influence your money and money-related decisions. Today, we are sharing how each zodiac element handles money. For the unversed, there are several ways in which 12 zodiac signs can be classified and one of the most common ones is by elements-fire, earth, water and air.



Fire signs: Aries, Leo, Sagittarius

As per astrology, they fall into the category of spenders. There are be-in-the moment people and have the belief that big bank balance is not that important than life experiences. They will start thinking about it when they run short of it. So, these signs should work on their money management skills. Instead of spending, they should try their hands in investing and other important saving options and have strategic planning. Fire energy helps them to make make money easily, however, they have to just make sure about the money-related decisions.

Earth signs: Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn

Earth signs i.e. Tauras, Virgo and Capricorn are savers as these signs know that money is a finite resource. They have great budgeting and planning skills which help in managing money well. Most of them have emergency funds and long-term security accounts as they are prepared for the future or any difficulties. They may seem to be frugal but they can be indulgent but as per their budget and plans. They just cannot give away their hard-earned money. So, before investing and buying anything they will research a lot. They should, however, know that instead of always being paranoid they should live it the fullest and utilise the money.

Air signs: Gemini, Libra, Aquarius

These signs can be prone to emotional and impulsive buying. Mostly, people with Gemini and Aquarius signs tend to get attracted to partners who take financial decisions on their own. But Librans can go over with their spending sometimes. Air signs can be a hybrid of the fire and earth elements, even though they can be reckless sometimes they do think hard about their financial future. To know properly about money management, a financial planner or investment planner can help you. So listen to people who are good at it to avoid bad decisions.

Water signs: Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces

These signs are quite conscious about money and don't want to be broke ever. And they can be quite generous as well. Because of the water element, they also face a hard time keeping track of their money. Scorpios are not only good at attracting money but also keeping money; however, they can be impulsive. Cancer can spend recklessly but most of the time, their partner helps them to bring them back to reality. Pisces are not that organised, but they are lucky when it comes to money.

