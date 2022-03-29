First date ideas to woo your Capricorn partner

Well, planning to charm the hearts of a practical and diligent Capricorns is no easy task. These disciplined individuals are constantly chasing their goals leaving little time for leisurely activities like romance. Nevertheless, people ruled by this zodiac sign tend to covet recognition and they adore a challenge. So, if you’re dating someone born between December 22 and January 19, then use this guide to woo your Capricorn mate.

Take them out for a game of Paintball

Capricorns love a challenge, so use this trait to appease them with a date that meets their expectations. Paintball is a fun way to test your rapport together as you can play on the same team or even against each other with other teammates. Moreover, it is a game that allows you to have a bit of fun because even if holi is over, you get to shoot some colour at your boo.

Tour the local markets for some palate tickling street food

Capricorns have a great appreciation for art and culture. So, a great way to lean into this is to skip the generic fine dining places in your city for exploring the street food of the region. You can plan a food walk as you hop from one stall to another and try everything savoury to sweet. Top it off with some chilling falooda and you’re all set for a great summer date!

Have a couple’s baking session together

When couples cook together, things can go one of two ways. You can have a lot of chemistry in the kitchen as you bake with them and this can bring you closer. Alternatively, you may end up at loggerheads and threaten to bite each other’s head off as things get heated. The latter might bode the end of your relationship unless you can survive a bit of healthy sparring.

These dates will test your compatibility and hopefully help you build a stronger relationship!

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

