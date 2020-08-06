Fleas and Ticks: THESE are the things to know about the insects to save your pets

Fleas and ticks are commonly found on both cats and dogs, especially during the humid climate. They live in the fur and suck blood of your furry friends which causes many health issues in them. So, here’s a complete guide to save them from these insects.

Dogs and cats warm and soft fur is always a safe place for ticks and fleas to live. These insects feed on their blood and as a result, our furry friends tend to suffer from several issues like allergies and other illnesses. This problem is more common in warm and humid weather regions. However, it can absolutely be controlled.

First, you need to understand the signs which are different in dogs and cats after being affected by the insects. Then you need to consult the vet regarding the treatment. Read below.

Things to know about ticks and fleas in dogs and cats.

Signs in dogs with fleas

When your dog has got fleas, you might notice these signs in him or her:

Flea and its eggs in the fur.

Excessive licking and scratching.

Hot spots on the skin.

Signs in cats with fleas

You can easily spot fleas in cats by using a flea comb. Check on the neck and the base of the tail for the insects. There will also be increased scratching and hair loss in cats.

Anaemia due to fleas and ticks

Since these insects suck blood from their body, cats and dogs tend to suffer from anaemia. Kittens and puppies are more prone to it. Signs of anaemia caused by fleas and ticks are pale gums and lack of energy.

Allergies from insects

Biting of fleas and ticks can also cause allergic reactions to dogs and cats. Some common signs are itching, hair loss, red and irritated skin, etc.

How do pets get fleas and ticks?

Cats and dogs get fleas when they are outside. Female fleas can lay 40 to 50 eggs in a day. Ticks crawl on tall grass and shrubs from where they get transferred on dogs.

They also like human blood

Fleas like human blood as well. So, they can easily get transferred on your skin from the fur. To prevent this, keep your pets and home flea-free. Some of the eggs of the fleas can even fall on your carpet, bed and furniture from your pet’s fur. Keep your house dry as much as possible.

