Follow these 4 steps to use a daily planner effectively and efficiently

Did you recently buy a pretty planner but don't know what to do with it? Here's how you can use a daily planner to make your life easier and more organised.

Who doesn't want to be organised? Filling every task of the day in a planner and making it look colourful, pretty and interesting, isn't as easy as it seems! One needs to get into the habit of filling a planner everyday and sticking to it. You can't just fill the planner one day and forget about it for the rest of the week!

So if you want to get into the habit of filling the planner regularly to make your life more organised, then follow the tips given below to incorporate the daily planner in your life and make it orderly and productive.

1. Develop the habit of taking 5 minutes out first thing in the morning and filling your planner with your tasks for the day. This will give you clarity and will help you plan out your day in an efficient manner.

2. Don't restrict your planner by filling it only with professional tasks. Try to include as many tasks for the day as you can, be it professional or personal. You can colour code your tasks to make your job easier.

3. Get into the habit of checking the planner. Keep it at a place where it can easily be seen, be it at your desk, your side table or anywhere else.

4. There is absolutely nothing more satisfying than ticking off your tasks for the day as and when you complete them! So after filling your planner with your daily tasks, don't forget to take them off and enjoy that feeling of getting all your work done.

