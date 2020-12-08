Follow these 5 SIMPLE tips to make the perfect playroom for your kids

A playroom is an ideal room for your kids to explore their creativity and to run around without a worry and make it as messy as possible. Here are 5 ideas to design the perfect playroom for your kids.

Having a kid running around the house, scribbling on the walls and scattering their toys wherever they go isn’t exactly an ideal situation. Having a dedicated playroom to restrict all the haywire and the chaos to just one room is probably wiser. A playroom has to be anything but boring.

It has to be bright, over-the-top and experimental. While setting up a playroom you can forget all the rules of keeping things subtle and minimal. The brighter it is, the better. Here are some fun ways to decorate the ideal playroom for your kids.

Make it multi-purpose

Decorate it in such a way that it can also be used as a crafts room. Have bunk beds to let the kids use it as a fort and have movable and lightweight furniture for them to play.

Have a lot of free space

Filling every corner with furniture isn’t probably the best idea for a playroom. There needs to be a lot of free space for the kids to run and jump and roam around without thinking twice

Smart storage

The playroom is bound to get messy. So invest in smart storage ideas like vertical cabinets to store all the games and toys conveniently.

Make it colourful

Experiment with bold colours like red, yellow, orange and make it as bright and vibrant as possible to let the creative juices flow.

Make it dreamy

Add sheer curtains or a tea party table or anything that your kid likes. Make it a fantasy land for your kid and let them do whatever they want in it, even if it means scribbling on the walls, without worrying.

Credits :Pexels

