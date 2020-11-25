Follow these 5 tips to make your home kid friendly

Your house should evoke feelings of positivity and happiness, it should be a safe house for your children where they feel the happiest. To turn your house kid-friendly and into a happy place for kids, these are a few tips and tricks you can use.

As you embrace for better days to come, you want a house to welcome your child into where they feel safe and happy. As a parent, you need to be aware of all the possible falls, cuts, electric wires, fire and kitchen equipment that your toddler might tumble into and hurt themselves.

For a kid-friendly home, there are many elements to your house that you can redo and reorganise in order to make it a safe place for your kids to roam around freely. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways you can tackle these obstacles and make it a kid-friendly environment.

Check out these essential tips to create a safe, secure, and kid-friendly environment at home.

Avoid edgy furniture

It is better to avoid placing furniture that has sharp knife cut edges. Get rounded furniture with a smooth furnishing and soft edges. You can place couches, leather chairs, round tables and cushions.

Anti-skid tiles

While it is important for kids to learn how to walk during their initial stage, you can place anti-skid floor tiles, so that they don’t fall every time they try to walk.

Place rugs wherever possible

Place rugs wherever you find space in your living room. This will create a cosy and comfy space for your kids to sit on and enjoy playing with their toys on the floor.

Surveillance cameras

Your toddler is not going to sit in one place and you can’t possibly keep a check on them 24x7. To have eyes on them while you are in the kitchen or busy doing house chores, install security cameras to track their movement.

Locked cabinets

We all know how curious kids are and their inability to keep their hands to themselves does not help either. To keep your things safe and out of reach from your kids, you can get locks to secure the cabinets in the kitchen and bathroom.

Credits :Pexels

