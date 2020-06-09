Follow THESE amazing Japanese hacks and save your day

We need hacks to make our everyday life a little easier, don't we? Today we are sharing some age-old Japanese techniques.

Tips and tricks get passed down by our forefathers that we still follow to date. It won't be wrong to say that we need some life-saving tips and hacks to make our life easier and more convenient. Today we are sharing some hacks from the Land of rising sun-Japan. There is no doubt that Japanese people are quite efficient and very ahead in terms of technology and other things in comparison to several nations. We had earlier shared some Japanese life-changing techniques, today we are sharing some more.

In Japan, there is a popular term called Obaachan no Chiebukuro which means Granny’s bag of wisdom just like how we in India call certain passed down tips as Dadi Ke Nuske. There is a popular novel called Urawaza: Secret Everyday Tips and Tricks from Japan by Lisa Katayama which is super popular as well. The book features over 100 tips and covers health tips, beauty tips, household hacks, kitchen and food tips and laundry tops among others. Read on to know some important and useful Japanese life hacks that can come handy.

1. How to stop a crying baby

As per the Japanese hack, one should swish a little water in the mouth next to the baby’s ear. This will calm the baby down. why? This is because the sound is similar to the noises that the baby was used to hearing while it was in the womb.

2. How to stay tear-free while cutting an onion

There are several methods one can follow: Put the onion in the fridge or freezer for some time while before cutting. Or squeeze some lemon juice over the blade of the knife and then go ahead with the chopping.

2. Treat sunburn effectively

Don't throw the skins of watermelon or melon. Cut them in smaller pieces and rub the inside part of peel in the affected area. You can do this before shower and then rinse the areas during the bath The vitamin A and C in watermelons and melons will help to recover from the sunburn.

3 Swollen mosquito bites

Apply juice of a ripe cucumber on the affected area to soothe the swelling.

4. How to make flower last longer

If you add a little bit of sugar in the water, then it can make the flower last longer. For an even longer effect, you can add sports beverages and place the flower in it.

5. How to save a soup after adding add too much salt

Added too much salt in food? Fret not, add a wedge of potato in the preparation as the same will absorb the salt like a sponge. Make sure to remove the potato before you start plating.

6. How to fix shrunken sweater

Unfortunately, your favorite woollen sweater is now shrunk and want it to return to its original size. Then prepare a solution of tap water and hair conditioner and soak it for about 30 minutes.

