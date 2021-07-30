Follow these basic etiquettes while attending a video conference

Remote working and online classes are the new normal. We are now used to waking up, opening our laptops and sitting in front of the screen for the entire day. Earlier, video conferencing was something that we knew about but were not very well-versed with. But now, it is like second nature to us.

So with the ongoing pandemic, when most of us are video conferencing day in and day out, have a look at some important video conferencing etiquettes that you should follow.

1. One of the most important things in a video call is making sure your face is visible clearly. Avoid sitting at a place where there is backlighting, as it can make it hard for people to see your face. Try to sit at a place where there is an ample amount of light that is either coming from the side or in front.

2. Avoid sitting at a place that is cluttered and messy as this can be distracting for other people and can make it hard for them to not focus on the background and instead focus on you. Clean up before switching on the video or use a virtual background if you don’t want to show the space.

3. Only unmute yourself when you have to say something. If you are not on mute, then the microphone can cause an echo and can pick up the background noise. So be sure to mute yourself throughout the meeting.

4. Sure, it might be tempting to attend the video meeting in your nightdress. But if you want to look professional, then compel yourself to change and wear something appropriate. Look presentable even when you are attending the video conference from your home.

