Follow these Christmas Eve traditions to celebrate the day with your family

Christmas Eve is here and we have for you a list of fun and cosy Christmas traditions to spend this day with your family and begin the festivities and the holiday cheer!

It’s Christmas Eve, the time to get into the festive cheer and plan crazy and cosy Christmas traditions. By this time, you are done with the gift shopping, tree decorating, putting up lights and whatnot. This is the day to take a break from all the madness and just sit and soak it all in!

It is the time to spend some quality time with your family members and indulge in the Christmas traditions and festivities. So, we have for you some fun and warm Christmas Eve traditions to follow with your family.

Christmas feast

Who says good food is only restricted for one day? Start pampering your taste buds from Christmas Eve and cook Christmas themed dishes with your family.

Sing Christmas carols

Christmas Eve is incomplete without singing Christmas carols at the top of your lungs. Be it the quintessential Christmas favourite “Jingle Bells” or “Silent Night”, sing them all and ring in the Christmas spirit.

Christmas stories

Before going to bed, read Christmas stories like the famous story of “Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer” and pair it with a cup of hot chocolate.

Bake Christmas cookies

Spread Christmas cheer by baking gingerbread cookies with your family and savour the time together with your loved ones. You can even bake them and put them in the stocking to surprise your loved one on Christmas morning.

Christmas crafts

Spend the day making handmade Christmas decorations. Choose various sheets of red, green and white paper and start cutting out stars, baubles, bells and stick them in every corner of your house.

Credits :Pexels

