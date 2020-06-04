Follow THESE pet safe and effective cleaning tips

Pets make their share of mess in the home, however, one can clean up by following pet-safe ways. Read on to know more.

Do you have pets? If yes, then you are at the right place as today we are sharing how to clean up home. Pets have their share of a mess at home. From their hair to crumbly foods under seats and cushions to their pawprints and other stuff are what you will find at your home almost daily. However, there are ways you can follow to keep your house tidy.

While cleaning you cannot be ignorant and do the job as per your ways and fancies as you can indirectly damage your home or harm your pets in the process. Read on to know some quick cleaning tips without putting your pet’s health in danger. These pet-friendly cleaning hacks will jazz up your home again and will be a safe haven for your canine fellas.

1. Clean from the top down

Pet hair is light and can float to the top and reach unexpected places. Clean up the top areas so that all the dirt gets collected on the floor and finally you can wipe off the down area. You can either use a dampened disposable cloth pieces or paper towels to wipe the surfaces. Also, if you use the dampened cloth or paper, the dirt will easily stick to it and won't fly away or dust away to just cleaned spaces.

2. Use steam to clean

Curtains and drapes attract a lot of hair and pet odor so one of the best ways to get rid of them is steam cleaners. You can also use it to clean carpets as well as most upholstered furniture and pet beds among others. If you dry clean any of them or other items then make sure to hang them outside in the shade for at least a few hours so that the toxic fumes go away. Also, make sure to keep the pets away when you are streaming steam.

3. Use pet-safe cleaners

Our pets most of the time lie on floors, lick stuff and leave nose prints on glass objects and windows. And this means they are in close proximity to the toxins which are added in the cleaners. So, it is always better to switch to pet-safe cleaners as they not only good for them but also for environment and family. Make sure to use pet-friendly products for windows, floors, dishes and especially for pet's utensils and bedding.

4. Use baking soda for odors

Mostly soft furnishings and other pets stuff are usually washed in hot water and mostly by hand (follow the cleaning instructions if any as per products). And for the odors, you can add unscented pet-safe laundry detergent and a cup of baking soda. Rinse thoroughly and dry them properly. You should keep vacuuming your home and other areas frequently.

5. Inspect and disinfect pet toys and other stuff

Washable toys and other stuff should either be washed in the washing machine along with bed sheet etc or soak them in hot water with pet-safe detergent, scrub them off and dry them properly. Before you start cleaning the toys and your pet's other belongings, you can first inspect and get rid of the stuff that are not being used or in good shape such as chipped or scratched bowls, leaking beds among others. You can either repair or donate them to animal shelters. Make sure to clean and disinfect take pet’s crate, kennel, or carrier. Get rid of the sharp edges, chips, broken latches or any tears.

