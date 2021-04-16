Follow these SIMPLE tricks to format the text on WhatsApp

Do you want to format your text and perk up your chats? Then follow these quick and easy tips and tricks to change the font style and format it in different ways.

Whatsapp is a popular messaging app and is a convenient way to interact with people. It is safe, secure and simple. While most of us know that Whatsapp has features to share voice notes and send GIFs to make the chat interesting and fun, most of us don’t know that the text format too can be changed.

There are many ways to style your font within chats and format it by highlighting it in bold, styling it into italics or striking it through. So if you want to know the tricks to format your text, then follow these simple steps.

Italicise the text:

All you need to do is to place an underscore on both sides of the text as shown below.

_text_

Highlight the text in bold:

To highlight the text in bold, simply place an asterisk on both sides of the text as shown below.

*text*

Strikethrough the text:

If you want to strike through the text, all you need to do is add a tilde on both sides of the text as shown below.

~text~

Change text format to Typewriter font:

If you want to change the font of your text, simply add the “`” symbol 3 times on both sides of the text as shown below.

```text```

This symbol can easily be found on the keyboard of Android phones but it is a little difficult to find it on iOS phones. To get the symbol on iOS, long press on the “'” symbol and you will get a number of symbols. Choose this “'” symbol from the options to change the text format to Typewriter font.

Whatsapp How to change the font style on Whatsapp? Yes, you can change the font style by downloading any app with fonts. Can these tricks be used on both iOS and Android phones? Yes, all of these tricks can be used on both iOS and Android phones. What is the font that is used on Whatsapp? The font that is used on Whatsapp is Helvetica. You can format the font by highlighting it in bold, italicising it or striking it through.

