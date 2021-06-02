Follow these steps to change your Instagram story background

Did you know that you can customise the background colour of your Instagram story? Check out the steps below to know how.

Putting up a story on Instagram that looks casual but also aesthetic, is quite a task! From deciding the stickers to use to choosing the font, there are a lot of things that you need to think through! While most of us are quite well versed with putting up an Instagram story, there are some tricks that we aren’t aware of.

One such thing is changing the background colour of the Instagram story. Yes, you read that right! You can change the story background colour with just a few taps here and there. So here is a step by step guide to customise the background colour of your next Instagram story.

Step 1

The first step is to upload a story. Choose any photo from your phone’s gallery or any story that you want to add to your own story and use your two fingers in a pinching motion to make it smaller so that you have space to add a background colour. Instagram automatically picks a colour from your uploaded image and makes it the background colour. So to change it, select the scribble icon that’s on the top left and choose one of the marker tools. For a solid background, choose the first one.

Step 2

Now tap the screen with one finger and long press it for a few seconds for the background colour to change. Now you will notice that the image too, has been covered with the colour. To reveal the image again, choose the eraser icon from the top icons and erase the colour over your photo.

Step 3

If you want to choose a new background colour and customise it, then you choose the dropper icon in the lower-left corner and pick a colour. You can even choose a colour from the image uploaded by dragging the dropper icon on that particular point.

Step 4

If you are uploading a story by using the ‘create’ option, then after typing something on the screen, tap the ‘Aa’ button at the bottom of the screen. Next, tap the scribble tool from the menu that appears and select a new background colour with the marker. Long press it to change the background colour

