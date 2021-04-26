Follow THESE steps to check the IMEI number of your phone

The IMEI number is a number used to identify a mobile device and comes in handy when a mobile device is stolen or lost. It is unique for every mobile device. Read on to learn how to find the IMEI number of your mobile device.

IMEI or International Mobile Equipment Identity number is usually used to identify a mobile device. The IMEI number is different for every mobile device and thus, can help in tracing a phone’s location if and when it is stolen or lost. The IMEI number is 15 digits and can tell the manufacturer and the model number of a phone.

This number can also help in blacklisting a mobile device to stop it from working if stolen. It can also help in tracing the device even when the SIM card has been removed from it. So follow these steps below to know the IMEI number of your phone.

Steps to know the IMEI number in Android:

1. Go to the menu of your Android phone and open ‘Settings’.

2. Tap on the ‘About Phone’ option.

3. The IMEI number will be visible on the bottom.

Steps to know the IMEI number in iOS:

1. To know the IMEI number, simply open ‘Settings’.

2. Tap on the ‘General’ option and tap on ‘About’.

3. Under the ‘Primary’ category, you will find the IMEI number of your phone.

Steps to know the IMEI number using USSD code:

Another way to know the IMEI number of your mobile device is by using the USSD code. This method can work on iOS and Android phones.

1. Open the dial pad on your phone and dial ‘#06’ to know the IMEI number.

2. The IMEI number will now be displayed on the screen.

