Follow these steps to lock your Facebook profile

Do you want to lock your Facebook profile but don’t know how? Then follow these simple steps to lock your Facebook profile and protect your privacy.

When you are on a social media platform, the chances of some random stranger seeing your profile are pretty high. This is because, the contents of your profile like your photos, your check-ins, your posts, your status, etc. are visible to them. You are practically sharing your personal information with the whole world.

Facebook is a popular social media platform, on which users have their photos, posts and stories on display. So to protect the privacy of their users, Facebook introduced the option of locking your profile. By doing this, your recent posts, photos, stories, etc. will only be visible to the people who are on your friend list. Follow these simple steps to lock your profile on Facebook.

Lock your profile via iOS or Android device:

Open the Facebook app on your device.

Tap on the three-lines icon in the bottom right corner.

Open your profile.

Click on the three-dot icon below your name.

Click on ‘lock profile’.

Lock your profile via desktop:

Open facebook.com on your browser.

After opening the website, simply write ‘m’ instead of ‘www’ to open the mobile version of the social media platform.

Click on the icon on the top left corner to open your profile.

Next, click on the three-dot icon next to the edit profile button.

Click on the ‘lock your profile’ option to lock your Facebook profile.

