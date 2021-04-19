Follow THESE steps to use Whatsapp Web on your desktop

Whatsapp Web is a convenient way to use Whatsapp on your computer/laptop. It is easy to use and syncs your Whatsapp chats from your phone to the desktop. Here are the detailed steps to use Whatsapp Web on your computer or laptop.

Whatsapp is one of the most popular messaging applications. Many people don't know this, but Whatsapp can be used on your computer or laptop. You can easily access your chats on any system, but it does require you to have your phone with you to scan the QR code.

It is easy to use and can be used on any device. It syncs with the mobile application so that Whatsapp can be used on both your smartphone and your computer or laptop. Follow these steps to use Whatsapp Web on your laptop or computer.

Steps to use Whatsapp Web on desktop:

​​​​​1. Open web.whatsapp.com

2. You will see a QR code on your screen that needs to be scanned by using your smartphone’s camera.

3. If you have an Android phone, then open WhatsApp, tap the three dots at the top right corner and tap on WhatsApp web.

4. If you have an iPhone, then open WhatsApp and open settings. Then tap on Whatsapp Web/Desktop button.

5. Point your phone’s camera at the computer/laptop screen to scan the QR code.

6. Once scanned, Whatsapp web will automatically open and will sync your chats.

7. If you want to log out from Whatsapp Web, then simply open WhatsApp Web on your phone and log out from all devices.

Steps to install Whatsapp Web on your computer/laptop:

1. To install the WhatsApp Web application, open whatsapp.com/download.

2. Click on the green “download” button to download the WhatsApp Web application.

3. Once downloaded, open the application and click to install.

