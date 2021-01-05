Follow THESE tips to detox your digital life from time to time

Keeping a track of your digital presence is necessary to improve your device’s performance and to protect your identity and details. So follow these simple tips to declutter your digital life.

Sure when it comes to decluttering, our first thought is cleaning up the physical space. But, cleaning up your digital clutter is also equally important. Today, all of us have a very highly maintained digital presence. Be it on social media or the web, we all have tons of unnecessary emails, documents and notifications that need our attention and immediate decluttering.

With an enhanced digital presence, comes the enhanced risk of identity theft as well as being easily advertising targets. At such times, it becomes necessary for us to keep a track of our digital clutter and get rid of it all. So follow these simple tips to tidy up your digital life.

Keep a track of third-party access

For social media accounts, email and apps like calendar, etc. third-party apps are often used to access them. So keep a check on these apps to protect your data and remove the ones you don’t use.

Remove your details from the web

Whenever you search yourself on the web, you will find a list of your details that have been accumulated from different websites and apps. Remove these details from the public domain to protect your identity and reduce the risk of identity theft.

Delete the unused software

Softwares take up a lot of space and the constant software updates can be quite annoying. So, remove the software that you no longer use to improve your device’s performance.

Get rid of unnecessary apps

We all are guilty of mindlessly downloading apps to just try them out and then forget about it. So instead of hoarding unnecessary apps on your device, delete the ones you don’t use.

Remove Browser extensions

Extensions that you download without thinking twice on your browser are guilty of stealing your data, without you realising it. Keep a track of all your extensions and remove the ones you have outgrown.

Delete unused accounts

Having various digital accounts makes you more prone to someone stealing your information and tracking you down. Take time out and go through all your accounts and delete the old and unnecessary ones.

Factory reset your old devices

Whenever you buy a new phone or a laptop, you discard the old one and keep it in a drawer and forget about it. To make the most of your old devices, factory reset all of them and donate or recycle them.

