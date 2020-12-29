Follow THESE tips to lose weight after C section delivery shared by Dr Shagufta Parveen

After you have successfully delivered your baby comes the real challenge. While you are ravishing in motherhood, taking care of your child’s needs, it is equally important to look after your body and get back in shape. Here are some effective tips shared by Dr Shagufta Parveen to lose weight after Caesarean delivery.

Pregnancy is definitely a life changing journey and motherhood is a bliss. While you are basking in the glory of being a new mother you may be worried about losing those extra kilos especially if you have had a caesarean delivery.

It is natural to get worried about physical exercises especially if you are not sure of the stitches and wounds that need to be healed completely. However, before losing any hope, let us look at a few simple and effective exercises to shed weight in a healthy way shared by Dr Shagufta Parveen, Consultant Physiotherapy, Lactation Expert & Child Birth Educator.

Breastfeeding your baby

Believe it or not but this is the best way to provide nourishment to your baby as well as an effective way to burn a good amount of calories. In fact, one can burn close to 300-500 calories with breastfeeding.

Stay hydrated

It is important to keep the body hydrated with fluids. Water or coconut water is quite good for the body. Stay away from sugary or carbonated drinks that are loaded with calories.

Watch your calories

Though breastfeeding helps in burning calories it can also trigger hunger. It is good to watch what you consume and make healthier choices while eating. Plain yoghurt, fresh fruits and vegetables, nuts, lean meat can satisfy hunger cravings and keep the calories away. Your overall calories should not exceed over 1200 per day and also keep your metabolism healthy.

Brisk walking

This is the simplest and most effective form of exercise if done regularly. Walking for 45 mins is a great cardio exercise and does not cause too much strain to the body.

Good sleep

Sleeping at least 8 hours can enhance overall health and breast milk production. Sleep hygiene can also control metabolism.

Planks

A 30-second plank can be quite effective. One has to hold the body in the push up position with elbows resting on the floor.

Bridge position

This can help your core muscles without putting pressure on your wounds. While lying flat on your back keep your feet in line with the width of your hips and lift your body carefully, but slowly leaving the shoulder on the ground.

Water aerobics

Swimming and water aerobics is a fun way of burning calories. You will enjoy this experience without overexerting your body.

NOTE

It is important to consult your doctor before opting for rigorous or high impact exercises. Avoid going for sit-ups and crunches until your doctor approves as these exercises can cause the separation of abdominal muscles. A healthy diet coupled with an exercise routine can help you get back in shape pretty easily.

