Follow THESE tips while you are brushing your dog's teeth

Brushing your dog’s teeth may be a tedious job. Initially, they won’t let you brush the teeth and will get scared of it as well. But you should brush your dog's teeth regularly to prevent any serious dental problems or decay. After some time, they will also be habituated with this and won’t feel scared of it.

So, if you are a new pet parent, then you have to learn to brush your dog’s teeth properly. So, these are the tips to remember while brushing your dog’s teeth.

Tips for brushing your dog’s teeth:

1- Find the right time for brushing. You should do it when he is calm and relaxed. It is always healthy to brush his teeth daily. But doing it for three days in a week is fine.

2- Next, you have to gather all your tools for brushing. Take a toothbrush that is made for dogs. And for dogs under 30 pounds, finger brushed is better. Use a toothpaste that is dog-friendly as they are made with suitable flavours for them like peanut butter or poultry, etc. And never use any human toothpaste as their ingredients are harmful for their stomach.

3- Have a suitable position where you won’t threaten your dog. Consider sitting with him instead of standing in front of him. If your dog seems to be upset while brushing, then stop it right then and do it later.

4- Before starting to brush, you need to make your dog habituated with your fingers on his teeth. So, touch his mouth and rub your fingers on upper gum and teeth to check his reactions. This will take some time, so you have to keep doing it.

5- Then, put some toothpaste on your fingers and let your dog lick it to know its taste and texture. If he stops licking the toothpaste after certain sessions, then try a new flavour.

6- When they are used to your touching and with the paste, then use brush and toothpaste together. Start with his upper gum and teeth. Then do on the lower portion. Then use circular motions for the brushing as well.

7- Have a positive and light mood while doing it so that your dog won’t get scared. Talk to your dog about what you are doing step-by-step. And then end it with a reward, give him a treat of his favourite snack or some more affection towards him.