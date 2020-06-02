Follow these ways and identify a TOXIC person

Toxic people are everywhere. They can be our friend, family member or a colleague. So, we have to stay safe from them and not get hurt. Follow these signs to recognize a toxic person.

It’s very normal for us to face a situation where we have to deal with a toxic personality. That person can be our friend or colleague or a family member whom we get to meet often. These types of people are everywhere and most of the time, we have to tolerate them throughout life. People who can identify them try to stay safe from their harmful activities. But the problem arises when you cannot know if a person is toxic and start to trust them.



They will keep manipulating you in every possible way and you would be suppressed by them and eventually, you will be hurt. So, it’s better to know them at the initial stage. Follow these certain signs which a toxic person tends to show. You can identify such people through these signs.

These are the signs of a toxic person.

1- Toxic people will always judge, complain and gossip about everything irrespective of the place and persons. But we don’t need to do so in each moment of our life.

2- You feel worse after seeing that person no matter how much you are happy at that moment. Meeting that person makes you feel awful from within.

3- You always have to defend yourself in front of those persons. There is a term called nagging and it’s normal to have from your friends or family. This doesn’t require your proof to prove yourself. But toxic persons demand something to believe in you.

4- A toxic person will always bring you down in front of others to make you feel ashamed of yourself. Our loved ones should make us feel motivated and good about ourselves. Toxic people are there to give negative vibes.

5- These people are highly manipulative and will go to any extent to make you do something for their own benefit. But this would not be the same case when you need them. And it can be our partner, friend and relative. There should be a reciprocation amongst people for helping each other.

