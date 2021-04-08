Follow these ways to effectively stand up for yourself when the situation demands it

Standing up for yourself is not an option, but a necessity. It is essential for you to put your needs first and to be assertive when needed. Here are some ways to take charge of your life and come out of the rut of being dominated by others.

Standing up for yourself in this big, bad world is non-negotiable. You have to put your foot down at times and learn to say no. Sure, it might irk some people, but at the end of the day it is you who has to take care of yourself and put your needs first. Just because you are a people person doesn’t mean that you have to be a doormat!

So listen to your body and take a step back when you feel exhausted and say no to that last-minute work and make yourself a priority. So follow these effective ways to stand up for yourself, be assertive, and take charge of your life.

Make boundaries

Create boundaries to know in your head as to how are people supposed to treat you and when are you supposed to say no to them. Stick to these boundaries and get clarity in your head as to when you need to stand up for yourself and make people aware of your assertiveness.

Don’t be rude

It is one thing to stand up for yourself and it is another thing to be arrogant and rude. Keep in mind that while saying no to something or prioritising your needs and being a little selfish, don’t get carried away and be rude or brash. Be polite but firm to put your point across and to stand up for yourself the right way.

Say “No”

If you have been used to saying “Yes” to everything, be it a favour, a last-minute assignment, change of plans, etc, then it might be tough for you to follow this. But develop the habit of saying no when you simply cannot say yes and have a lot on your plate.

Get used to it

Sure, most of your life you have been putting your needs on the back burner and have believed in letting things go and simply doing what is told. But you have to gradually develop the habit of being assertive and prioritising yourself instead of overexerting yourself to be in everybody’s good books.

