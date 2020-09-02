Food Allergies in Dogs: THESE are the myths and facts pet parents should be aware of

While giving a healthy diet plan to your dog, you have to be extra careful with the food allergies. You should also avoid the myths associated with it. So, check the myths and facts about dog’s food allergies.

Have you become a new pet parent of your dog? If yes, then you will have numerous responsibilities to nurture your little furry friend. You have to take a lot of care of your dog and pay keen attention to each and every aspect of his or her health. Your ultimate goal will be to provide them with optimal health.

One of the most important things to look out for is the food allergies of dogs. You always need to take care of his or her food habits to keep them safe from food allergies. However, you might have certain information about your dog’s food allergies, most of which are myths. So, today we are here to debunk those myths.

Myths and facts about dog’s food allergies:

Myth one

When your dog has food allergy, he or she will show gastrointestinal symptoms because it’s the intestinal tract that’s exposed to the allergen.

Fact- The most common symptom of food allergy in a dog is itchy skin.

Myth two

The symptoms can’t be the result of food allergy because your dog has eaten the same food for years.

Fact-Food allergies take a lot of time to develop. The immunity system has to be exposed to an allergen for a long time to develop enough antibodies to trigger an allergic reaction.

Myth three

Soy and corn are the most common allergens. So, keep your dogs away from them.

Fact- The most common food allergens for dogs are beef, wheat and dairy.

Myth four

If a dog is allergic to certain foods, pet parents can simply switch to any other food to avoid allergies.

Fact- Unfortunately, this is not going to work because most of the pet foods contain almost similar ingredients. So, switching to another food will expose your dog to the same allergens. Vets suggest pet owners should put their dogs on a food trial by giving them a special diet that is a different protein source which your dog has never eaten before like duck or rabbit. Then after a certain period, reintroduce the original diet to check if the allergy takes place again.

Also Read: 5 Common cat feeding mistakes pet parents should stop repeating

Share your comment ×