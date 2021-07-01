Forgot your password? Follow these steps to change or reset your Instagram password

It can be pretty frustrating when you want to log in to your account but your mind suddenly goes blank. Have a look at the instructions given below to reset or change your password during such times.

Sure, when you log in on Instagram, you see tons of stories, memes, posts, reels and whatnot. But what happens when you can’t log in? It is pretty common for people to forget their passwords as the mind can suddenly go blank sometimes. So if you have forgotten your password, worry not, we are here to help you out.

Instagram in order to help people in such times and to protect users’ privacy, has a feature to easily change or reset your password. So if you want to change or reset your Instagram password, then follow the steps given below.

Steps to change the password on the app:



1. Open the Instagram app on your phone.

2. Tap the account icon in the lower-right corner to go to your profile page.

3. Tap the three horizontal lines at the top right of the screen and tap "Settings."

4. Tap “Security”. On the Security page, tap "Password."

6. Enter your current password and then type the new password you want to use. When you're done, tap "Save."

Steps to change the password on a web browser:

1. Open Instagram.com in a web browser.

2. Click the account icon in the top-right of the window to go to your profile page. Next, click the gear icon to the right of the "Edit Profile" link.

3. On the pop-up window, click "Change Password." Enter your current password and then type the new password you want to use. When you're done, tap "Change Password."



Steps to reset the password:

1. In the Instagram app or on the website, go to the sign-in page by tapping on "Log in".

2. Click "Forgot password?" or "Get help signing in."

3. Enter your username, email address, or phone number. Instagram will then send you to reset instructions, and you will be able to create a new password for the account.

