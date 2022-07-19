8 Best foundations for oily skin to keep that extra shine away

For perfect makeup, you need to have a flawless makeup base. And with the right foundation, you can actually ace your makeup base. The real problem arises when you have oily skin, as looking for a foundation for oily skin can be daunting. With oily skin, comes various other skin issues like acne, blackheads and blemishes. If you fail to choose the right foundation, these skin concerns tend to worsen and give you a really hard time. Also, the makeup base feels patchy and uneven, leading to ruining your entire look. So, it is important to invest in a premium quality foundation for oily skin. To make things simpler for you, here we are, with the top 8 options.

Try these foundations for oily skin to get perfect makeup base

1. IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Foundation

IT cosmetics offer a wide range of skin shades that you get to choose from. It has an impeccable formula which is meant for proper skincare and for creating a better foundation base. The formula is buildable and easy to spread. With perfect medium coverage, the product can be used for hiding imperfections. Being lightweight, the formula does not stick to the skin, leading to the formation of patches. Infused with hyaluronic acid, aloe vera extract, vitamin E and B, the formula is nourishing for the skin and provides a radiant finish.

2. bareMinerals Matte Foundation

bareMinerals foundation is known for its significant formula. It is created to offer a matte finish top your makeup base while delivering even coverage. It contains SPF 15 which is great for skin protection against the harmful damage caused by the sun. The product can also be trusted for enhancing the skin’s appearance over time. This foundation comes in a powder form, while it feels like a light cream. It is easy to blend and offers shine-free coverage. For people with oily skin, this product is a godsend as it does not clog pores, evens out skin and gives a soft luminosity that enhances your look.

3. Urban Decay All Nighter Liquid Foundation

When looking for an advanced formula that suits oily skin, this liquid foundation from Urban Decay can be a game changer. As the name suggests, it is designed especially to ace the night looks, while it can also be used during the day. The foundation is highly pigmented, which evades the need of applying multiple layers. This formula blends evenly and offers full-coverage. You can diffuse out all skin imperfections with this remarkable formula. The formula is waterproof and transfer-resistant, suitable to last all day long. Its matte formula absorbs oil and keeps away that extra shine.

4. Dermablend Flawless Creator Multi-Use Liquid Foundation Makeup

Dermablend flawless creator multi-use liquid foundation is ideal for people with oily skin. It has a water-free and oil-free formula that is non-sticky and non-greasy. The product can be directly applied to the skin or can even be combined with skin care products. With pure pigment, the formula is weightless and gives buildable coverage. Being oil-free, the product gives a natural finish rather than making your skin look oily and shiny.

5. Clinique Even Better Makeup

Clinique is a premium brand, known for its skincare and makeup range. It has a dermatologist-tested formula which can be used without any hesitation. This foundation provides medium to full coverage. It has the power to even out skin tone and conceal pigmentations. The product is helpful in giving a natural radiance to the skin. With SPF, the formula can be used to prevent skin damage and discolorations.

6. Neutrogena Healthy Skin Sensitive Skin Serum Foundation

Neutrogena Healthy Skin Sensitive Skin Serum Foundation is enriched with Pro-Vitamin B5, which keeps the skin appearance healthy. It provides sheer coverage that can be easily blended and used for skin correction. The product serves as both a serum and foundation, leading to good skin care along with perfecting a makeup base. Use it on your face with your fingers, sponge or brush. Created with no dyes, parabens, sulfates or fragrances, the product is suitable for sensitive and oily skin.

7. 2 Pack PHOERA Foundation

When looking for a matte liquid foundation with a soft finish, you can try out this foundation from PHOERA. The formula has a lightweight, creamy formula that provides 24 hours full-coverage. It is waterproof and can last for long hours. You can expect non-oily base makeup with a matte effect and light feel, ideal for people with oily skin.

8. bareMinerals Original Foundation

bareMinerals original foundation is a clean product with no parabens, talc, parabens, binders, oils, waxes, fragrance or fillers. The product contains SPF 15 to keep the skin sun safe. It has the power of minerals, which minimizes the appearance of pores and skin imperfections. This loose powder foundation is ideal for reducing face oil while providing clearer, smoother skin.

After investing in these best foundations for oily skin, you will surely not go back to your regular foundations. These are the top brands that offer good-quality products with great consistency and skin-friendly formulas suitable for oily skin. Try using any of these products and feel the difference in your makeup looks.

