Friend or Enemy? HERE’s how to recognise a person to stay safe from fake friendships

It’s not possible to know how a person actually is. We just make friends based on our wavelengths and the bonding becomes stronger. But often we mistakenly befriend the wrong person, for which we get hurt later. So, here are the signs that tell you if your friend is a genuine or fake one.

We cannot recognise other persons how they actually are. Generally, it is time that makes other persons our close friends. And we eventually start to trust them as well. They are always there for us to make us feel good, special, happy and motivated. Be it a breakup or any other disturbances, a true friend is always there to help you out. But how do know that your friend is actually your enemy? People can be in disguise; they can hide their true feelings easily for us. So, we can’t see what they are thinking about us.

Frenemy is a word that is the combination of the words- friend and enemy. And this means a person who pretends to be your friend but actually is your biggest enemy. They will always pretend to be your well-wisher and best person in life. But they are the worst person you have in your life. So, here are some signs that can tell you if you have a frenemy in your life.

Signs that say your friend is actually your enemy.

1- They will hardly be rude to your face but won’t skip any chance to say negative things about you behind your back. Sometimes, you can even be the centre of their gossip.

2- They may always try to show the negative side of yours and can never appreciate something good about you.

3- They may seem to be unexpectedly happy or excited about your win. But actually, they are getting jealous of it. Hence, they are trying to cover their feelings with fake expressions.

4- If your conversation with your friend is only about her, then maybe she is not at all interested in knowing about you. She is just narcissistic.

5- You may often find yourself being used by your friend. The person is actually taking advantage of yours whenever he needs you. And you help them every time unknowingly.

6- They often make fun of you publicly with cracking jokes about you. They will somehow manage to bring you down in front of everyone because they are being competitive with you.

7- They like to create a scene always with any issue. When everything seems to be perfect in the friendship, then they will find something out of it to have a conflict with you, because they like drama.

8- They lie a lot about anything and everything and don’t care if this hurts you. They will take the path of lie to save themselves

