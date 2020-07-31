Friendship Day 2020: Wishes, Quotes and WhatsApp status to make your friends feel special on THIS day

Friendship Day is going to be celebrated on August 2 in India. This day is recognised to cherish the bond of friends. Check out these beautiful quotes and wishes to send your friends.

Friendship Day in India is going to be celebrated on August 2. And internationally it was celebrated on July 30. This celebration was first started in 1958 in Paraguay. Different countries celebrate this day on different dates. In most of the Asian countries, it is recognised on the first Sunday of August month, including India.

This is a very special day to celebrate friendship and let your friends know how much they matter to you. So, this day needs something special to be cherished. So, here are some thoughtful wishes for your dearest friends to make them feel loved.

Friendship Day 2020: Quotes and messages to send on this day:

1-You are the most special person in my life. I feel lucky to have you as my friend. Happy Friendship Day.

2-Thank you for all the help and support and for being my best friend. Happy Friendship Day.

3-Thank you for being with me during the most exciting time of my life. Happy Friendship Day.

4- It’s the day to cherish those countless memories I have with you. Happy Friendship Day to the most beautiful soul.

5- Happy Friendship Day. I’m sending truck loads of love and happiness to you.

6- I can always be myself when I’m with you. Stay as you are. Happy Friendship Day.

7- This special day is for the person whom I call my best friend. Happy Friendship Day.

8- Let us put aside all the problems and embrace each other with a big smile. Happy Friendship Day.

9- When I’m in pain, you have always been there to heal it. It’s the day to cherish friendship. Happy Friendship Day.

