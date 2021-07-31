Friendship Day 2021: 4 Ways to celebrate this day virtually with your besties

Friendship day is just around the corner. Earlier, we used to celebrate this day by tying a friendship band on our friends' wrists to let them know they are special to us! But now, thanks to the pandemic and the restrictions, we cannot really go and meet them without risking our safety and well being. So we have some fun ideas to celebrate this day with your friends virtually.

Don’t let the pandemic dampen your spirits and celebrate this friendship day with fervour and enthusiasm, from the safety of your own home. So have a look at 4 ways to invoke the spirit of friendship with your friends virtually!

Play online games together

Remember the time when you used to come back from school and play online games the entire evening on your bestie’s computer? Relive those simple times by playing fun games virtually with your friends, this friendship day.

Host a virtual party

Who says you can’t host a party in your PJs? Plan a fun night with your besties and decide on a theme for the party. Play with props and dance to your heart’s content with each other while being safe and sound at your own home!

Plan a movie marathon

There are tons of movies that you can watch with your girl gang. Watch a mushy romantic one indulge in some romance or an edge-of-the-seat thriller film to spook yourselves out!

Send them gifts

Remind them how they mean to you, by sending them a thoughtful gift. You can also include a greeting card along with the gift, to wish them on this special day and thank them for their friendship.

