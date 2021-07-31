Friendship Day 2021: 7 Products to gift the one who has been the Joey to your Chandler all this while
Can you imagine being able to survive this lockdown without your friends? We surely can’t! The endless video calls and time to time updates on life are what makes life more interesting especially during these challenging times. Near or far, your friends are the reason life isn’t as boring as we think it could be. As tomorrow is the day to celebrate the bond that cheers you up, lifts up your spirit and makes you laugh your lungs out on days you can’t even smile, win their heart with these 7 gift items. As you know your friends very well, grab the gifts that you are sure will melt their hearts or stop them from stealing from you.
Coffee Mug
If you and your friend binge on the Friends series every time and love the bonds each character shares on and off-screen, then this coffee mug which bears the print of the series’s theme song is an ideal gift to put a smile on your friend’s face. It’s a promise that you ‘ll be there for her forever and always.
Friendship bracelet
A unisex gold bracelet is something that Joey gifted to Chandler with ‘Best Bud’ embossed on it. Though not as crazy as it was, this colourful metal chain bracelet is something you can twin with your friend. It's simple, meaningful and also stylish!
Printed Cushion Cover
If your friend loves to sleep always or is a sloth who doesn't move away from the couch, then a cushion with this pretty printed cover is an ideal gift that they will remember forever and also use every day. It comes with a statement that proves true friends don’t shy away from insulting each other.
Chocolates and a bottle
This gift set comes with a printed sipper and two chocolates. Of course, you can share the chocolate and taste a bit of your gift! The sipper bottle features a quirky print that glorifies friendship.
Greeting card
Old school things and handwritten notes make her teary in happiness? Then this cute friendship day special greeting card is something she will hold on to forever. If you both are fans of Chandler and Joey then we can’t suggest a better gift!
Phone back cover
We all know how important our phones are to us and if there is anyone who knows our screen lock by heart and security codes carved in their brain, it's our friends. We should protect them as we protect our mobile phones and this Friends themed back over quoting Chandler is a cheerful gift that your friend surely will love.
Hugsy
Well, there is no better snuggle buddy than Hugsy. Though Joey loved Chandler a lot, we all knew it was Hugsy who couldn’t live without. A perfect gift for your perfectly crazy friend.
So, what all did you get for your friend to celebrate friendship day tomorrow?
Also Read: 10 Quirky gifts to get for your best buddies this Friendship Day!