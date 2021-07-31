Friendship Day 2021: Best gifting ideas to make your bestie feel special

Friendship Day will be celebrated on August 1 this year. This day is celebrated to appreciate the presence of friends in your life and to make them feel special by pampering them. A great way to do this is to send them gifts to let them know how much they mean to you. There are tons of different gifts that you give your besties to wish them on this day.

From gifting them personalised mugs to sending them a framed picture of the two of you, have a look at some cool gifts that you send your besties this friendship day to make them feel pampered and loved.

Framed picture

A picture of the two you mailing away to glory is probably one of the most thoughtful gifts that you can give them! There are many e-commerce sites on which you can upload the picture and get it framed.

Friendship band

The days when you used to spend hours trying to find the perfect friendship band for your bestie, were truly magical. So relive those days, by giving them a pretty friendship bracelet and remind them of your love for them!

A box of chocolates

Who doesn’t love chocolates? If your bestie is someone with a sweet tooth, then giving them a box of delectable chocolates on friendship day is probably the best idea!

Personalised mug

You can also gift them a beautiful mug. You can get the mug engraved with their initials to personalise it for them. Giving them a personalised gift will not only make them feel special but will also remind them of your friendship!

