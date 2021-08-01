Friendship Day 2021: Quotes and messages to send your friends on this day

Friends are like family who we are bound to by not blood, but by love and affection. Friendship is a bond that we choose to nurture and create throughout life and through different stages of life. As and when we grow older, we make or lose friends depending on the distance and bond.

These friends are for a lifetime and wherever they are, they always make it a point to be there for you. On Friendship Day 2021, we have curated a list of quotes and messages that you can send out to your friends to make them feel special on this day.

"How about 'diamonds are a girl's best friends?' Nope. It should be switched around and pointed out, instead, that your best friends are diamonds," – Gina Barreca

“Friendships between women, as any woman will tell you, are built of a thousand small kindnesses... swapped back and forth and over again," – Michelle Obama

"A day without a friend is like a pot without a single drop of honey left inside." – Winnie the Pooh

"There is nothing I would not do for those who are really my friends. I have no notion of loving people by halves, it is not my nature." – Jane Austen

“A friend is someone who knows the song in your heart, and can sing it back to you when you have forgotten the words.” – Donna Roberts

“We come from homes far from perfect, so you end up almost parent and sibling to your friends- your own chosen family. There’s nothing like a really loyal, dependable, good friend. Nothing.” – Jennifer Anniston

"I have learned that friendship isn't about who you've known the longest, it's about who came and never left your side," – Yolanda Hadid

"Find a group of people who challenge and inspire you; spend a lot of time with them, and it will change your life." – Amy Poehler

"If we treated ourselves the way we treated our best friend, can you imagine how much better off we would be?" – Meghan Markle

I don't want thousands of Facebook friends or thousands of Twitter followers. I simply want a true friend like you. Thank you for being present in my life all of the time and all of the way.

If all of my friends jumped from a bridge, I would not leap with them; instead, I would be at the bottom waiting to catch them. Have a wonderful Friendship Day.

You know every trick to make me laugh and every spell to make my misery go. Your sort of buddy is extremely rare since you are the world's most valuable friend

Nobody can make me feel more at ease than you. You are the reason why, despite its oddities, life appears so beautiful to me!

If everyone in the world had a buddy like you, the world would be a much happier and brighter place. Thank you for the honour of being my best friend!

