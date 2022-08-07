Friendship Day 2022: Find out what kind of friend you are based on your zodiac sign like Aries, Leo or Libra

Every friend group is different, I agree. Yet, they all are the same. In every friend circle, you will always find the one who can't get tired of cracking jokes, the one who is a silent leader, and the one who lives on creating drama. Your friends' personalities shine so much different than yours. Yet, they are your chosen family. Have you ever wondered what role you play in your squad? Let's find out what kind of friend you are based on your zodiac sign, says Sidhharrth S Kumaar, a celebrated Astro numerologist.

Aries: The Straight Shooter

Even if words can hurt, you won't shy away from sharing the truth. You are the outspoken friend of the group who is unapologetically honest. It may be tough for your friends to accept the reality but they respect you for this quality. Your optimistic approach can create solutions for any of their life problems but in a slightly blunt way.

Taurus: The Rock

No, we aren't talking about the great Dwayne Johnson. We are talking about how everyone from the friend circle finds a supportive friend in you. People born under this zodiac sign are the rock of their crew. Your friends see you as a loyal, emphatic, and kind pal on whom they can always count on.

Gemini: The Social Butterfly

You can talk to anyone, anytime, and about anything. This makes you a highly likable person who finds their place, not in one, but many friend groups. People like your charisma, humor, and the ability to gel with new people easily. Though, you can forget who really matters to you in the crowd.

Cancer: The Caring Mom

Your natural nurturing capabilities make you the mom of the group. With a sensitive soul, you are always on the lookout for taking care of your loved ones. Cancerian people find comfort in their close-knit circle and they can do anything for their friends. Those who have you as their friend should consider themselves lucky.

Leo: The Charismatic Charmer

It's not your fault that all eyes are on you. You are the natural charmer of the group who radiates grace, grandness, and royalty. Your friends are inspired by your fashion sense and effortless confidence. Parties are incomplete without you. Even when you don't say a word, you steal the show.

Virgo: The Strategist

From initiating conversations in the WhatsApp group to deciding places for night-outs, you are the one responsible for keeping the group together. Your buddies look up to you for great restaurants and club recommendations. Plus points to your problem-solving skills that always save the day.

Libra: The Diplomat

Represented by the scale of justice, people born under this zodiac sign bring balance to their sphere. They are peaceful, intelligent, and natural peacemakers. They select their comments wisely and are always there to cheer you up with words of encouragement. No matter their quotient with people, they are known for taking the side of what's right in every circumstance.

Scorpio: The Partner in Crime

Risks and dangers attract you. Thus, you do the things others can only think of. This trait makes you the perfect partner in crime who is ready for anything. What's interesting is that the risks you take are pretty well calculated and assessed which makes your friends feel safe with you. Your go-getter attitude and intense passion can cast a spell on anyone.

Sagittarius: The Adventurer

Represented by the sign of the centaur archer, you are an intellectual adventurer who is always seeking answers to the larger-than-life questions of life. Your friends enjoy learning from and being a part of your adventures. You help your friends to come out of their comfort zones and experience beyond the ordinary. With you, your friends are going to have a wild time.

Capricorn: The Constant Inspiration

People born under this earth sign are workaholics. On a regular meet-up, you can be heard talking about the current project you are working on or the dream client you can't wait to work with. It seems as if you are on a mission to hit one milestone after another. Your dedication is talked about in the group and people dream to have a work ethic like you.

Aquarius: The Laid-back Buddy

Being an ardent fan of personal space, you rarely create drama over failed plans or missed calls. You are that friend who is pretty relaxed and easygoing. When you meet your friends, you tend to have fun and laugh at some lame jokes instead of gossiping. Also, secrets are safe with you as you hardly care about the personal lives of others.

Pisces: The Spiritual Guru

Irrespective of your corporate job, you are no less than a spiritual guru for your friends. The supernatural intuition of Pisces can always tell when their friends are hiding pain behind fake smiles. Your empathy, sensitivity, and inclination toward spirituality attract your friends to gain some perspective on manifestation, tarot card readings, and yoga retreats from you.

