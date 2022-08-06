Friendship Day 2022: Quotes and messages to send your friends on this day

Friends may encourage you during difficult times and help you embrace happy times. There is nothing more precious than the connection of two or more friends. A friend is someone who stands by us and is a pillar during trying times. So, let’s take Friendship Day, 2022, which is on this Sunday, as an opportunity to mend fences with your old pals and remember the good ol' days when you celebrated friendship with your loved ones.

Check out these wishes and messages to send to your buddies as they capture what friendship really means:

I consider myself extremely fortunate to have a friend like you who is more than a friend to me; you are my life. Happy Friendship Day!

Happy Friendship Day! You take away all my worries and always have my back. I can’t thank God enough for bringing us together. I wish to cherish the bond we share until death parts us.

Having a friend like you has made me feel richer already. Happy Friendship Day bestie!

No matter how old we grow, no matter how much distance we have between us, you will always stay in my heart…. Wishing you a very Happy Friendship Day!

You came into my life; you won my heart and you stayed. This is the short and sweet story of our friendship which is out of this world…. Thanks for being such a good friend…. Warm wishes on Friendship Day.

Let us celebrate the beautiful friendship that we share to make it a perfect Friendship Day, the day that gives us another reason to spend more time together.

Lucky are those who have found a soulmate in their friend. You are much more than a friend to me. You mean a lot. Happy friendship day!

To a friend who has always been there for me, I thank you for being such a wonderful friend. Happy Friendship Day and always stay as awesome as you are!

When I was small, I used to pray to God to give me the most special friend in this world and when I see you, I know that my prayers have been answered well… Happy Friendship Day.

