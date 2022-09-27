From Aries to Aquarius: 4 Zodiac signs that are compatible with Dhanush

Born on 28th July 1983, Dhanush is a Leo. Indian actor, producer, director, songwriter, and playback singer Dhanush is well known for his work in Tamil cinema. This South superstar has now established himself in the Bollywood industry as well. Justifying the qualities of the typical Leo, the multitalented artist is creative at heart and enjoys his career since it allows him to make full use of his varied artistic talents. They can show the other person a lot of affection since they are incredibly devoted to their relationships. In general, fellow fire signs and air signs are the most compatible signs for Leo friendships and romantic relationships. Check out these 4 zodiac signs who are compatible with a Leo like Dhanush.

1. Aries Aries and Leo have a strong and fierce connection. It would only strengthen their relationship if they give each other time and space. Since the elements of both signs are in perfect harmony, an Aries is a true Leo partner sign. It is up to them to either maintain the spark of happiness and romance with wisdom or allow things to fall apart because of their arrogance.

2. Libra Leo and Libra are two of the zodiac signs that are particularly romantic in addition to being quite extroverted. These two signs continuously encourage one another with sharp one-liners and insightful observations. Both are emotional, but they express it by making courageous decisions rather than by cuddly displays of affection.

3. Sagittarius These two sun signs will invariably fall in love when they meet. They feel even more lively when they are together. They will be able to create, perform, and have fun for as long as they feel this way since this is a strong, devoted, and inspirational partnership.