From Aries to Aquarius: 4 Zodiac signs that are compatible with Sonu Sood

Born on 39th July 1073, actor Sonu Sood is a Leo. Sonu has a reputation for putting in a lot of effort in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Punjabi movies. During the pandemic, the actor even became the messiah for migrant workers. He is among the most well-known celebrities in India. Totally justifying his typical Leo tendencies, he is always eager to take leadership in professional relationships. In relationships, Leos are about as devoted to their partners as they come. In general, other fire signs and air signs make the best friends and partners for Leo in both romantic and friendly relationships. Check out these 4 zodiac signs who are compatible with a Leo like Sonu Sood.

1. Aries Most of the time, these two Fire signs make a fantastic fit. Leo can easily keep up with Aries, and Aries will be willing to experiment with any crazy notion Leo has. Both signs are bold and entertaining, so they'll usually find a way to amuse one another. The two signs have a deep awareness of one another and are constantly prepared to balance one another in all areas, including love.

2. Gemini The abilities of Gemini and Leo really complement one another. Since they are both extroverted and enjoy being around other people, they make excellent buddies. Both signs value energy and passion in their relationships, making them a perfect fit. Leo's fixedness aids Gemini in settling down and being stable, while Gemini's mutability aids Leo in being adaptable and versatile.

3. Sagittarius They share the same zest for life and vitality. The personality types of Leos and Sagittarius are similar. These fire signals make a wonderful couple. They feel even more vibrant when they are together. Leo exhibits to Sagittarius how to focus their efforts in one direction and see results. Sagittarius keeps the Lion motivated and interested in discovering new, exotic places.