From Aries to Aquarius: 5 Zodiac signs that run away from facing their feelings in relationships

To safeguard their connections, people frequently hide their feelings. You can decide to keep your irritation to yourself when someone you care about does something distressing. Yes, their behavior offended you, but you make every effort to ignore it. You avoid dealing with your true emotions and sensations out of fear of being hurt. These people often turn to hiding their true feelings in order to avoid having to face them head-on. Check out these 5 zodiac signs that run away from facing their feelings in a relationship.

Aries Aries has excellent emotional self-control. They avoid overthinking and approach everything with confidence and grit. They prefer not to talk about their genuine feelings that can damage them in the moment over facing their true emotions in a relationship. Gemini Gemini is quite excellent at masking their true emotions, and they frequently display the aspect of themselves that best suits the circumstance. They would divert themselves and refuse to acknowledge their genuine sentiments in order to get over a relationship issue. Virgo Among the more solemn and quiet zodiac signs is Virgo. Virgos keep their emotions to themselves out of fear of being harmed. They avoid putting themselves at danger of being hurt by those they love. They exercise considerable restraint in what they express in their relationships. They don't like to be vulnerable, thus they prefer to keep to themselves.

Capricorn They are dreadfully afraid of expressing their emotions in front of someone. They tend to be watchful and keep their emotions in check in their relationship. It is not that they are not bothered; they simply prefer rational and useful information, even when dealing with people and their emotions. Aquarius Aquarius people excel at masking their feelings. So, early in a relationship, you can find yourself wondering about what they might be thinking. They can be both fierce and chilly, leaving you in the dark. However, their tendency to become mentally fixated might occasionally make them appear emotionally distant in their relationship. Hiding feelings is very normal for the aforementioned zodiac signs, and in some stressful or obvious relationship situations, it even seems like the wisest course of action.

