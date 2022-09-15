From Aries to Cancer: 4 Zodiac signs that are drawn to negativity

We want to be positive and turn a new page, but we don't always get rid of the bad. In fact, occasionally we unknowingly unwittingly draw it to us. In addition, it is thought that while positive thinking creates desirable experiences, negative thinking attracts undesirable ones. Similar to this, there are some zodiac signs whose minds solely focus on criticism and negativity. However, if someone observes a pattern of unfavourable and negative encounters with others, it is most likely due to their own behaviour and attitude. Here we bring you 4 zodiac signs that are drawn to negativity.

1. Aries Aries may come across as restless and hostile. Since they are unable to see those above them, they frequently become irritated and encounter difficulties while interacting with certain upbeat or obstinate individuals. They are very upset by something like this and eventually drawn towards negativity in this manner.

2. Taurus They are regarded to have excellent communication abilities and are consoling and devoted individuals. However, they can oftentimes be too direct and abrupt, which makes people react harshly and negatively. Their refusal to make concessions can easily cause conflict in interpersonal relationships.

3. Gemini Although this social animal has a beautiful soul and a soft heart, they experience uneasiness when confronted with a challenging situation. Due to their dual nature, they have a propensity to be drawn to negativity. They are believed to have a complex energy and are likely to be drawn to something that appears flashy even if it turns out to be dangerous.